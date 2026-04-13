Byrne delivers another assured showing in Leinster's 10 shirt

IT’S EASY TO forget now that Harry Byrne was Leinster’s fourth-choice out-half last season.

Having turned down the opportunity of a loan move to Connacht in the summer of 2024, Byrne found himself well down the pecking order with his native Leinster.

Sam Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley, and his older brother, Ross, were all ahead of him in the province’s depth chart at out-half.

It was quite the fall-off for Byrne, who had been enjoying a strong 2023/24 season, including two Ireland caps in the Six Nations, until that campaign tailed off.

But rather than sit around sulking in Leinster, Byrne made what might prove to have been the savviest decision of his career and moved to Bristol on loan for the second half of last season.

He played 11 times for the Bears, with seven starts, and picked up an appearance for Ireland A against England in Bristol while he was there. It was only six months abroad, but Byrne returned a better player and a more mature person.

And the 26-year-old has maintained the momentum he gained in England over the course of this season, earning a return to the senior Ireland squad and becoming Leinster’s first-choice out-half.

Byrne has started four of Leinster’s six Champions Cup games, including their two knock-out wins over the last two weekends, as well as wearing the number 10 shirt for the December win over Munster in Limerick.

Leinster’s win over Sale in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday saw Byrne deliver his latest polished performance at out-half. His consistency in this campaign has been as important as anything, while he has proven more durable than in the past.

Byrne has had more than his fair share of injury misfortune over the years and was unlucky to suffer a concussion during the Six Nations window when released back to Leinster, but he has been able to largely steer clear of injury this season.

Simply put, Byrne has been a reliable, assured presence for Leinster. Where he could once be a little rash with his decision-making, he is now more precise and effective as a game manager.

That’s not to say that he’s not still coming up with exciting attacking plays. This will always be Byrne’s slant on the game. It’s just a more mature version of it.

His pass to slip Garry Ringrose away in the lead-up to Hugo Keenan’s try against Sale was a nice example of the subtle touches of class Byrne is providing.

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Byrne benefits from the couple of steps Jamison Gibson-Park takes before passing, as well as the presence of James Ryan and Josh van der Flier on his inside, all of which gives him more time on the ball.

Sale hooker Ethan Caine [pink below] is working hard to get out to Byrne, who senses that if he can draw in centre Rob du Preez [red], he can put Ringrose away.

Meanwhile, Sale wing Alex Wills [yellow above] is concerned about the presence of Keenan and Ryan Baird wider out. The fact that Byrne has the ball cocked, ready to pass wide if it’s on, further convinces Wills to stay out, hoping du Preez can get to Ringrose.

But Byrne does a good job of taking the ball at the line and convincing du Preez to bite in on him, essentially drawing two Sale players into the tackle before sending Ringrose clear.

Just a few phases earlier, we had an example of Byrne’s longer passing in a similar position as he dummied, allowed Wills to get up ahead of the ball, then passed in behind him.

Byrne has always enjoyed throwing long passes but that penchant sometimes got him in trouble in the past, with intercepts a threat from aggressive defences.

The Leinster man seems to be getting a better balance now between playing the ball into space and not taking undue risks. He did have a pass picked off by Edinburgh two weekends ago, although that was a short one and a very good defensive play.

Byrne also played a key role in Rieko Ioane’s try on Saturday, initially with a towering garryowen that Keenan reclaimed.

Byrne picks out opposite number George Ford in the backfield, knowing that the aerially outstanding Keenan has an advantage over him, and launches a hanging contestable 25 metres upfield.

It’s class from Keenan to go and retain the ball, which allows Leinster to strike at a Sale defence that is now rapidly trying to get reorganised.

Ringrose swings back underneath the breakdown and finds Byrne arriving up into the attack from the backfield.

Byrne is one of several Leinster players who have identified the opportunity.

Ringrose sends a nice ball in Byrne’s direction and the Leinster out-half fades with the pass to take him outside Sale lock Ben Bamber.

Byrne then offloads accurately out of his right hand to give Dan Sheehan a clear 2-on-1 with Ioane outside him.

It’s smart play again from Byrne and shows how he brought balance to his and Leinster’s game on Saturday. First, a contestable kick when it made sense to give Keenan a chance against Ford, then the change-up and clarity of decision-making in transition attack.

Byrne has always been fond of an attacking kick and he showed that side of his skillset against Sale several times, with some nice cross-kicks and this clever assist for Tommy O’Brien.

Often, kicks like this come only once penalty advantage has been earned but Byrne and O’Brien can’t resist the space on show behind Sale’s frontline defence here.

They do have the cushion of a 20-point lead at this stage, but it’s accurate execution from Byrne to get the ball over Sale and down onto the grass to create a nightmare for the retreating defenders.

O’Brien’s physicality is important as Sale’s Marius Louw fails to reel the ball in, and the Leinster wing gets his reward for the determined chase.

On top of his incisive attacking involvements, Byrne has been kicking the ball well for Leinster. This is obviously a crucial part of any out-half’s game, particularly when they’re the place-kicker and line kicker from penalties.

Byrne has been highly accurate in the Champions Cup for Leinster, with a success rate of 89% off the tee in his six appearances. He’s operating at 68% in the URC so far this season, so there is room for improvement, but he appears in confident form with his goal-kicking at present.

Defensively, the match stats from Rugbypass have Byrne down for just one completed tackle and five missed tackles against Sale. That’s an outlier for the Leinster playmaker with his defensive efforts, which have generally been solid this season.

And the reality is that missed tackles are far from a perfect statistic. There were some instances against Sale where Byrne managed to slow up explosive ball-carriers like centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, with team-mates then bringing him to ground.

At 6ft 3ins tall and over 90kg in weight, Byrne is a big, robust out-half and he is more than capable of contributing in defence.

Once again, Byrne’s showing against Sale wasn’t particularly flashy but that’s perhaps the biggest compliment of all. As Leinster chase silverware in the Champions Cup and the URC, it looks like Byrne will be their man at number 10.