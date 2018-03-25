Romanian referee withdrawn from Challenge Cup quarter-final over security fears

The referee had to be escorted off the pitch at full time last week.

THE REFEREE AT the centre of the 2019 World Cup qualifying controversy has been removed from duty for next weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final over security concerns.

Vlad Iordachescu was due to be fourth official for Saturday’s clash between Top 14 rivals Pau and Stade Francais, but after consultations between the Romanian rugby federation (FRR) and EPCR, he has been stood down.

Iordachescu’s performance during the recent Rugby Europe Championship game between Belgium and Spain led to ugly scenes at the final whistle when members of the Spanish team and coaching staff confronted the official.

Victory for Spain last Sunday would have given them an automatic place in the World Cup in Japan next year, but Belgium won 18-10 in Brussels to send Romania through instead.

The 33-year-old is considered to be one of the best referees from Romania and had been scheduled to be back-up to referee JP Doyle at the Stade de Hameua next Saturday.

“Referee Vlad Iordachescu’s appointment to Challenge Cup quarter-final between Pau and Stade Francais was cancelled for security reasons,” the FRR said in a statement.

“One of the teams [Pau] is using Spanish national team players and there is also a geographical proximity to Spain.”

The Spanish rugby federation have lodged a formal complaint to World Rugby over the referee’s performance and have requested the game to be replayed.

If the result stands, Spain can still qualify for the World Cup by beating first Portugal and then former quarter-finalists Samoa.

