  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges

The 50-year-old says the British people were sold short in the original campaign in 2016.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 4,572 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3974540
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Nigel French
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Nigel French

BRITAIN SHOULD VOTE again on whether or not to leave the European Union Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp told The Guardian on Monday.

The 50-year-old — whose side face AS Roma at Anfield on Tuesday in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash — says the British people were sold short in the original campaign in 2016 in terms of the information they were fed.

Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but it was a close run thing — 51.9%-48.1%.

“When Mr (David) Cameron (the then Prime Minister) had the idea (of a referendum) you thought: ‘This is not something people should decide in a moment.’” said Klopp.

“The choice was either you stay in Europe, which is not perfect, or you go out into something nobody has any idea how it will work.

“So you give people the chance to make this big decision. And then it’s a 51-49 vote and you’re thinking: ‘Wow, 49% are not happy with the decision that’s going to change the country.’

“Let’s sit together again. Let’s think about it again and let’s vote again with the right information -– not with the information you’ve got around the Brexit campaign.

“They were obviously not right, not all of them. It makes no sense at all.”

Klopp said history should teach people harsh lessons from the past when there has been division.

History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems,” he said.

“When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success. So, for me, Brexit still makes no sense.”

However, the charismatic German is adamant despite being touted by some for a future political career in Germany he will not be seeking to follow in the footsteps of present German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Angela Merkel has two weeks off a year,” said Klopp, who credits Merkel as ‘doing an unbelievable job’.

“That’s less holiday than I have which means that’s absolutely not my target.”

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Spurs boss Pochettino warns he’ll ‘play the kids’ to avoid cup criticisms>

How a robot helped a seriously ill Everton fan fulfil his dream this evening>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
FOOTBALL
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
LIVERPOOL
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Klopp calls for Roma respect ahead of Champions League semi-final
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie