Dublin: 11 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
How a robot helped a seriously ill Everton fan fulfil his dream this evening

Jack McLinden became the world’s first ‘virtual matchday mascot’ at Goodison Park on Monday.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 8:23 PM
40 minutes ago 1,136 Views 3 Comments
A SERIOUSLY ILL teenage Everton fan made history this evening by becoming the world’s first ‘virtual matchday mascot’ ahead of his beloved team’s home Premier League match with Newcastle United.

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League - Goodison Park Source: Peter Byrne

Jack McLinden, a 14-year-old who suffers from multiple health conditions and is wheelchair bound, was able to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime mascot experience through the Norwegian-designed telepresence robot, AV1.

It was the first time a child has been able to perform matchday mascot duties remotely, with the robot’s integrated camera, microphone, and speaker enabling the virtual experience of going onto the pitch.

Everton team captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot as he led his team out with the AV1 connected to McLinden’s iPad at home — allowing him to see and hear the experience in real-time through the telepresence robot avatar.

“We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure,” said Scott McLeod, Head of Engagement at Everton Football Club.

AV1 is designed to help combat loneliness in children and young adults with long-term illnesses, by allowing them to attend school and social occasions through the device’s connection to a smartphone or tablet, allowing them to see, hear and communicate with others.

Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League - Goodison Park Source: Peter Byrne

Colin Dyer, chief executive of Wellchild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, said the technology could help alleviate the sense of isolation.

“We think the little robot could be a massive boon for children with complex needs, whose conditions mean that they cannot be everywhere they want to be in person,” said Dyer.

“There is a growing population of families who are caring for a seriously ill child at home. We know that feelings of isolation are a common issue for many children and families in this situation.”

© AFP 2018 

Pogba insists: ‘I have no problem with Mourinho’

Graham Burke added another rasper to his collection in Rovers’ draw with Limerick

