Graham Burke added another rasper to his collection in Rovers' draw with Limerick

Dublin: 11 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
By Gavan Casey Monday 23 Apr 2018, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 562 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3974318
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

GRAHAM BURKE’S SIX-GOAL haul in March saw him named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month, but the Shamrock Rovers striker continues to ride high in April as was evidenced in the Hoops’ 1-1 draw with Limerick on Friday night.

The 24-year-old would have been the match-winner against the Shannonsiders for the second time in as many months were it not for Danny Morrissey’s late intervention at Tallaght Stadium, but his 25-yard strike was a more-than-worthy addition to his personal collection of boom-missiles on his debut League of Ireland campaign.

Burke opened the scoring for Stephen Bradley’s Rovers with an unstoppable effort which flew past his fellow Dub Brendan Clarke in Limerick’s goal, nearly taking the sticks with it.

The former Aston Villa and Notts County forward has eight for the season, three of them absolute stunners – versus Bray, Waterford and Limerick respectively.

