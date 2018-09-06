This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Callum Robinson ahead of the game Callum Robinson ahead of the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

James McClean who misses the game with an injury Ireland's James McClean who misses the game with an injury. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

We’re trying to make sense of Ireland’s formation tonight.

Here’s my best guess anyway…

4-5-1:

Randolph

Coleman Duffy Clark Ward

Christie Hendrick Hourihane O’Dowda Robinson

Walters

It could also potentially be a three at the back, with Coleman and Christie as the wing-backs and Ward alongside Duffy and Clark.

Team news here…

Wales: Hennessey, Davies, Williams, Allen, Ramsey, Bale, Brooks, Roberts, Ampadu, Lawrence, Mepham.

Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Christie, Duffy, Clark, O’Dowda, Hendrick, Hourihane, Ward, Walters, Hourihane.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

