Ireland take on Wales, with both sides hoping to get their campaigns off to a positive start.
Liveblog
We’re trying to make sense of Ireland’s formation tonight.
Here’s my best guess anyway…
4-5-1:
Randolph
Coleman Duffy Clark Ward
Christie Hendrick Hourihane O’Dowda Robinson
Walters
It could also potentially be a three at the back, with Coleman and Christie as the wing-backs and Ward alongside Duffy and Clark.
Team news here…
Wales: Hennessey, Davies, Williams, Allen, Ramsey, Bale, Brooks, Roberts, Ampadu, Lawrence, Mepham.
Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Christie, Duffy, Clark, O’Dowda, Hendrick, Hourihane, Ward, Walters, Hourihane.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
