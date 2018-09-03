This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'

Ciaran Clark says the Ireland squad must focus on the task at hand despite the high-profile absences of Harry Arter and Declan Rice.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 3 Sep 2018, 5:11 PM
13 hours ago 9,327 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4216620
Ciaran Clark pictured at today's press conference.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ciaran Clark pictured at today's press conference.
Ciaran Clark pictured at today's press conference.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND DEFENDER CIARAN Clark says the side are determined to focus on the task at hand, rather than dwelling on any high-profile omissions from the current squad.

In addition to injuries to Shane Long, Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire, as well as long-term absentees James McCarthy and Robbie Brady, Harry Arter and Declan Rice have made themselves unavailable in recent days for the upcoming Nations League match with Wales on Thursday, as well as next week’s friendly with Poland.

Rice is considering switching his international allegiance, having held talks with England boss Gareth Southgate recently, while O’Neill said today that Arter wanted to focus on his club career and suggested a row with assistant boss Roy Keane was part of the reason for his decision.

“Obviously everyone is aware of the situation, but we have come in now, we’ve had our first training session and everyone’s head is focused now really on the game coming up,” Clark said.

“The noise outside is there, but we can’t concentrate on that at all. We have just got to focus on the first game and do our best to try to win that game.”

Pressed on the Arter situation, Clark added: “It’s something that he has to sort out himself. It’s hard for us, really. We are trying to concentrate on the games. There’s a lot of different things going off outside and all we want to do is just concentrate on the football, really.

 “It’s a massive game and it’s obviously disappointing the lads aren’t here – they’re two great lads — but we have got to concentrate on the game coming up with the squad we’ve got.”

And unlike Irish team-mate James McClean, who sent a text message to Rice in the hopes that it would persuade him to remain with Ireland, Clark — who himself represented England at underage level before switching his international allegiance to Ireland — said he never felt any temptation to intervene in the saga.

That’s down to Declan, that’s a decision that he’s going to have to make himself, and the same with Harry.

“That’s up to the individuals to sort out their situations and for us, our situation is to concentrate on training and work hard in training to try to win the games.”

While his club Newcastle have had a disappointing start to the season, having picked up just one point from their opening four games, Clark appears to be in better position as an individual compared with last season.

The 28-year-old centre-back made 20 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in the 2017-18 campaign, but fell out of favour and didn’t play a single match at club level after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on 4 February.

This season, however, Clark appears to be back in manager Rafa Benitez’s good books, having started all four of his side’s top-flight matches so far.

“Every player wants to play games, train hard. I’ve been able to play a couple and it’s obviously nice for me.

“We’re all training for spots now in the [Ireland] starting XI. It’s going to be a competitive few days of training, especially leading up to the first game, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie