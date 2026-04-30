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Dublin's Con O'Callaghan. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
GAA

Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan named in Dublin's team for Leinster semi-final

Dubs make two changes for clash with Laois on Saturday.
9.25pm, 30 Apr 2026

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan in their attack to face Louth in this weekend’s Leinster SFC semi-final.

The Dubs have made two changes to the side that triumphed against Wicklow in the quarter-final a fortnight ago.

Kilkenny didn’t feature in that win while O’Callaghan came off at half-time and was an injury doubt ahead of this clash.

In the other switch to the starting XV, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne comes in with Greg McEneaney & Páidí White dropping out.

Dublin face Laois in O’Moore Park at 7pm on Saturday.

DUBLIN

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Tom Lahiff (St Judes), 6. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny).

10. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock).

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – Captain)

Subs:

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Endas)
17. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)
18. Eoghan O’Callaghan (Cuala)
19. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)
20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvesters)
22. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)
23. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes)
24. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala)
25. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns)
26. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille).

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