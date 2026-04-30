Crystal Palace take huge step towards reaching Uefa Conference League final

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE one foot in the Conference League final after Ismaila Sarr scored the quickest goal in the competition’s history to open their 3-1 semi-final first-leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Senegal international scored 21 seconds into the contest at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, where the hosts have played their home European games due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Oleh Ocheretko drew the sides level two minutes into the second half before Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada became the Eagles’ unlikely hero, firing them back in front two minutes before the hour.

He then turned provider for second-half substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen, who added a late cushion and fired Palace even further down the road to Leipzig with six minutes remaining.

Oliver Glasner made just one change from Palace’s Premier League loss to Liverpool, bringing in Yeremy Pino and shifting Brennan Johnson to the bench.

Advertisement

The Spaniard got himself involved early, part of the pinball in the build-up to Sarr’s lightning-fast opener, playing a one-two with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta then played a lovely pass to Sarr, who took his time before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

There was then a shot for Adam Wharton, saved by Dmytro Riznyk, before momentum shifted in the hosts’ favour.

Chris Richards put in a big block to deny Alisson Santana, who then crossed for Eguinaldo, but he was blocked by Daniel Munoz. Shakhtar wanted a handball but their protests were ignored.

The hosts dominated possession, delivering both balls and bodies into Palace’s 18-yard box but lacking the end product, and were frustrated by a resolute Eagles defence.

Dean Henderson remained untested in the Eagles’ goal at the break, and there was a late first-half chance for Palace when Munoz looked to set up Sarr again, but Riznyk came out to collect the cross in time.

It was all square two minutes after the restart.

The hosts won a corner after Pedrinho’s initial effort took a light deflection and Kaua Elias rose highest to bring the ball down for Ocheretko, who poked home the finish.

Riznyk then preserved the draw with a brilliant double save, first denying Sarr – once again looking to reward some nice work by Mateta – then diving to meet the French striker’s follow-up.

Mateta nearly fired the Eagles back in front from a Chris Richards long throw, clipping the near post, but the American defender’s second long throw not long after proved the catalyst for Palace to reclaim the lead.

This time the ball was flicked on by Maxence Lacroix, bouncing into the path of Kamada, who swept home his first Palace goal since October 2024.

Shakhtar turned up the heat, drawing a low save from Henderson, but it was Palace who found the back of the net again via 65th-minute substitute Strand Larsen, who replaced Mateta and added his first European goal 19 minutes later.

It was a goal initiated by Kamada, who played the Norwegian through. Strand Larsen went on a brilliant run, swerving a sliding challenge and taking an extra touch before chipping Riznyk and sending Palace back to Selhurst Park with a two-goal advantage.