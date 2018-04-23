Joy for Waterford as they dump Cork City out of cup

WATERFORD ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup after overcoming Cork City 5-3 on penalties at the RSC tonight, in a game that saw both sides field experimental starting XIs.

The match finished scoreless after 90 minutes, before on-loan Oldham striker Courtney Duffus gave the hosts the lead, converting an Izzy Akinade cross 10 minutes into extra-time.

However, Josh O’Hanlon’s close-range header with eight minutes remaining meant the game would be decided by penalties.

Duffus, Gavan Holohan, Derek Daly, Rory Feely and Akinade all converted their spot kicks for Waterford.

For Cork, Seán McLoughlin, Barry McNamee and Jimmy Keohane all scored, though Graham Cummins’ miss proved costly, as Akinade guided home the decisive penalty.

