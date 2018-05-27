This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds recovering following assault

The club confirmed the news this evening and added that they will be making no further comment on the matter.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 27 May 2018, 6:25 PM
46 minutes ago 9,488 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039247
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WATERFORD FC BOSS Alan Reynolds is recovering in hospital after being the victim of what has been described by the club as “an unprovoked assault” last night.

The League of Ireland team confirmed the news this evening and added that they will be making no further comment on the matter.

Reynolds, a former League of Ireland player with a number of clubs, took over as head coach of Waterdford in 2017, helping guide the team to promotion from the First Division, while they are currently enjoying another successful season as they sit third in the Premier Division with 20 games played.

According to RTÉ, Reynolds was attacked from behind by two men at 1am in Tramore and suffered injuries to his face and body, as well as a suspected broken leg.

No arrests have been made so far, while Gardai are checking CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think there is interest from his end’ – Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss>

Wembley joy for Irish duo as Rotherham gain promotion to the Championship>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie