Waterford boss Alan Reynolds recovering following assault

WATERFORD FC BOSS Alan Reynolds is recovering in hospital after being the victim of what has been described by the club as “an unprovoked assault” last night.

The League of Ireland team confirmed the news this evening and added that they will be making no further comment on the matter.

Reynolds, a former League of Ireland player with a number of clubs, took over as head coach of Waterdford in 2017, helping guide the team to promotion from the First Division, while they are currently enjoying another successful season as they sit third in the Premier Division with 20 games played.

According to RTÉ, Reynolds was attacked from behind by two men at 1am in Tramore and suffered injuries to his face and body, as well as a suspected broken leg.

No arrests have been made so far, while Gardai are checking CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620.

