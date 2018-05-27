Wembley joy for Irish duo as Rotherham gain promotion to the Championship

ROTHERHAM HAVE BEEN promoted to the Championship after beating Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in today’s League One playoff final at Wembley.
Richard Wood scored both his side’s goals, including one after extra-time, while Alex Rodman’s 58th-minute equaliser proved immaterial.
Former Dundalk star Richie Towell — currently on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton — played the full game, while Limerick-born winger Anthony Forde came off the bench with 10 minutes remaining.
Ex-Ireland international Darren Potter is also part of Rotherham’s squad, but the 33-year-old midfielder has not played at all since picking up a serious achilles injury back in December.
More to follow
