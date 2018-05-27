This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

Having claimed the European crown for a fifth time and another Golden Boot, the Real Madrid superstar has suggested the competition be named after him.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 May 2018, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,392 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4038513
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).

REAL MADRID STAR Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested renaming Europe’s premier club competition as the “CR7 Champions League”.

Ronaldo became the first five-time winner of the Champions League after Madrid overcame Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday’s final in Kiev.

The Portuguese forward had a quiet outing in the decider, as Gareth Bale came off the bench to net twice.

Ronaldo, who cast doubt over his future after the game, also suggested the Champions League be named after him, having netted 15 times in 2017-18 to be the top-scorer in the competition for the seventh time.

“Who was the top-scorer once again?” he said.

“The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League.

“I have won five and I am the top goalscorer again, so I cannot be sad.”

Madrid’s win over Liverpool saw them claim the Champions League for the third straight year and a record 13th time.

The 2017-18 campaign also saw Ronaldo pull clear at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts in Europe’s premier club competition.

His hints that he may be taking those talents elsewhere this summer have been taken with a pinch of salt by leading figures in Madrid, such as Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after ‘best goal ever’>

‘I really feel for him’ — Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I lost Liverpool the game' â Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie