Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

REAL MADRID STAR Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested renaming Europe’s premier club competition as the “CR7 Champions League”.

Ronaldo became the first five-time winner of the Champions League after Madrid overcame Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday’s final in Kiev.

The Portuguese forward had a quiet outing in the decider, as Gareth Bale came off the bench to net twice.

Ronaldo, who cast doubt over his future after the game, also suggested the Champions League be named after him, having netted 15 times in 2017-18 to be the top-scorer in the competition for the seventh time.

“Who was the top-scorer once again?” he said.

“The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League.

“I have won five and I am the top goalscorer again, so I cannot be sad.”

Madrid’s win over Liverpool saw them claim the Champions League for the third straight year and a record 13th time.

The 2017-18 campaign also saw Ronaldo pull clear at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts in Europe’s premier club competition.

His hints that he may be taking those talents elsewhere this summer have been taken with a pinch of salt by leading figures in Madrid, such as Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!