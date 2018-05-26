'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final

CRISTIANO RONALDO DECLARED “it was very nice to be at Real Madrid” following his club’s third straight Champions League title, promising to explain more on the potential transfer bombshell in the coming days.

The superstar, 33, nearly had an assist in his team’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool, but Karim Benzema’s goal was called back due to offside.

Benzema would score a fluky opener in the second half while substitute Gareth Bale delivered one of the best goals of the tournament as part of his brace , while Ronaldo was held off the scoreboard.

Despite not finding the net, Ronaldo still finished this year’s Champions League as the tournament’s top scorer , and after a campaign that saw him score 41 goals between the Champions League and La Liga, he showed he had plenty left in the tank.

However, the Portugal international has now set off alarm bells that his future may not be in Madrid, after referring to his time there in the past tense.

While Ronaldo said he was happy, he refused to clarify his comments further, saying he would speak on the matter in the near future.

“Now we have to enjoy this moment,” Ronaldo told beIN Sports after the game. “In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side.

“It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more.”

When asked if he was saying goodbye, Ronaldo answered: “No, no. I’m going to enjoy this moment with my colleagues. In the next few days I will give an answer.

“We made history, that’s what we were looking for, the future of any player is not important, the important thing is that we made history.”

Ronaldo exit rumours were one of last summer’s big transfer stories, as tax charges in Spain reportedly upset the superstar. However, despite all the talk, Ronaldo elected to remain with the club.

He will feature at the World Cup in Russia this summer in what could be his final international tournament for Portugal, with whom he won the European Championship finals in 2016.

