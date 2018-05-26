Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles

REAL MADRID’S 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday night has witnessed Zinedine Zidane become the first manager to ever win three consecutive Champions League titles.

A second-half double from Gareth Bale inspired Madrid to victory on a night that will be remembered for the Welshman’s stunning overhead kick, as well as the costly goalkeeping mistakes of Loris Karius for the Reds.

Zizou pictured with the famous trophy on Saturday. Source: Harold Cunningham - UEFA

Zidane joins Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti as the most successful manager in European Cup history, equaling the pair’s record of three titles.

The 45-year-old took over from Rafael Benitez at the Santiago Bernabéu in January 2016 and has won Europe’s highest honour every season he has been in charge.

Zidane claimed his fourth individual Champions League title on Saturday, having claimed his first as a player in 2002.

His opposing manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, extends his winless run in cup final competitions.

Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013 and Liverpool to the Europa League decider in 2016, but on Saturday suffered another final defeat.

