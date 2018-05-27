This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool

The 24-year-old handed Karim Benzema the opening goal when he threw the ball against the France forward.

By AFP Sunday 27 May 2018, 12:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,748 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4038085
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected past the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final.
Image: Nick Potts
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected past the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected past the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final.
Image: Nick Potts

DEVASTATED JURGEN KLOPP admitted he was shell-shocked by Loris Karius’s costly mistakes in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool goalkeeper Karius played a huge role in his side’s misery in Kiev as he gifted Madrid two goals.

The 24-year-old handed Karim Benzema the opening goal when he threw the ball against the France forward and it rebounded into the net.

Then, with Liverpool hoping to snatch a late equaliser, Karius let Gareth Bale’s long-range effort slip through his grasp and into the net.

Karius was in tears afer the final whistle, but tellingly not one of Liverpool’s shattered players went over to immediately console him.

Only Madrid’s jubilant stars acknowledged the German’s angst before, still sobbing uncontrollably, he went toward Liverpool’s supporters to hold his hands up in an attempt to apologise for his blunders.

While he wouldn’t publicly condemn Karius, Reds boss Klopp made it clear the difference in the match was the mistakes made by the man he signed from Mainz in 2016.

“Yeah, what can I say? Loris knows it, everybody knows it. It’s a shame, in a game like this and after a season like this. I really feel for him, he is a fantastic boy,” Klopp said.

The first one…I don’t know. The second one came because of the first one.

“It is really difficult to get rid of bad thoughts in your mind in a game like this.”

Aside from Karius’s woeful display, the other crucial turning point was the first half injury suffered by Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward was forced off after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

Klopp admitted the loss of Liverpool’s 44-goal star was a huge blow to his team’s confidence.

The situation with Ramos and Mo was really bad a shock for the team. You could see that, Madrid immediately came up,” he said.

Bale’s brilliant overhead kick had put Madrid 2-1 ahead as Klopp endured his sixth successive final defeat — a painful run that includes losing the 2013 Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich.

“Finals are for winning, nothing else. We started well, exactly like we wanted,” Klopp said.

“But the Bale bicycle kick was unbelievable. The boys did their best, but it was not the best script for us tonight.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in talks to manage Championship club>

Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
As it happened: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
LIVERPOOL
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Gareth Bale has scored one of the all-time great Champions League final goals
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
REAL MADRID
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles
Liverpool are destined to win Champions League - Lawrenson

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie