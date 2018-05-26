This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in talks to manage Championship club

The former England international is one of several candidates for the vacant Derby County role.

By AFP Saturday 26 May 2018, 11:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,017 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4038059
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: Daniel Chesterton/Citypress24
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: Daniel Chesterton/Citypress24

FORMER CHELSEA STAR Frank Lampard has revealed he is in talks with Derby about taking charge of the Championship club.

Derby are looking for a new boss after Gary Rowett was hired as Stoke’s new manager earlier this week.

“There’s been interest from Derby. I’ve been speaking to them. I am ambitious. I will carry on speaking to them when I get home,” he told BT Sport while working as a pundit on their Champions League final coverage.

“It’s a big club with big history and I want to get into management.”

Lampard, 39, has not made any secret of his desire to become a manager since his retirement as a player in 2017.

The former England midfielder was reported to be among 20 applicants for the Derby job following their play-off semi-final defeat against Fulham.

He had been linked with a number of managerial roles over the past few months, including Oxford and Ipswich.

Lampard’s former England colleague Steven Gerrard recently took his first steps into management when he was hired by Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles>

‘Balotelli’s earned Italy call-up,’ says team-mate>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
As it happened: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
LIVERPOOL
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Gareth Bale has scored one of the all-time great Champions League final goals
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
REAL MADRID
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles
Liverpool are destined to win Champions League - Lawrenson

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie