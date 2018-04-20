  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I wouldn’t have had a hope without it...I’d be a goner': Deise hurler wants oxygen tanks at all GAA grounds

An Rinn’s Eoghan Breathnach suffered a serious injury in a junior club hurling game on Easter Sunday.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 20 Apr 2018, 5:22 PM
31 minutes ago 598 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3969404
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AFTER SUFFERING THREE broken ribs and a punctured lung in a hurling match earlier this month, an oxygen tank kept a Waterford junior club player breathing while he waited almost an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

Now, An Rinn’s Eoghan Breathnach is calling for all GAA clubs in Ireland to ensure oxygen tanks are installed at their grounds.

The 37-year-old teacher was speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s An Saol ó Dheas programme, where he explained how he shipped a routine belt of a hurl during the game before he had trouble breathing and later collapsed.

“You get a certain amount of belts like that in any match and I thought I was just winded, but then the medic from Ballysaggart came over and said that she thought I had broken ribs,” he told Helen Ní Shé. “I started to head towards the car with the manager to go to the doctor, but I collapsed after 10 steps.

“I was out of breath, and the breathing got harder and harder over the next 15 to 20 minutes. After that, I couldn’t breathe really.  The medic, Tina Ní Mheachair, sent her brother down to her mother’s house to bring back her mother’s oxygen tank.  Without that, I was in big trouble.”

The ambulance took 50 minutes to arrive and Breathnach was thankful for the use of the oxygen tank as he waited.

“It was frightening alright, I was okay for the first five or 10 minutes after it happened, I was able to breathe a bit, and I knew help was on the way, but as time was moving on I was worried that I was really in trouble.  And of course, my wife Caroline was there, and it wasn’t nice for her to be seeing all that.

“Except for the oxygen, I’d be a goner, I’m sure of that.  After 20 minutes I had no breath left myself, I couldn’t do it anymore, and the ambulance didn’t arrive for 50 minutes, so I wouldn’t have had a hope without it.”

After paramedics arrived he was airlifted by helicopter to University Hospital Limerick, where he spent 10 days with a tube in his chest. Breathnach plans on returning to work at Gaelscoil Thiobraid Árann shortly and hopes his story will encourage GAA clubs to introduce oxygen tanks.

“I think that the GAA should look at getting oxygen tanks for every GAA club around the country. Most clubs now have a defibrillator. The oxygen would be great if someone is badly hurt, or has a broken a leg, or for an underage match with kids with asthma, it’s a brilliant resource and it costs a lot less than a defibrillator.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway – Last four name sides for huge day of league action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie