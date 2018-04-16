  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two more red cards for Waterford as Saints hand Blues defeat

Ryan Brennan scored the only goal of the night at Richmond Park.

By Ben Blake Monday 16 Apr 2018, 9:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,216 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3961417
Darragh Markey of St Pat's is tracked by Waterford pair Sander Puri (left) and Paul Keegan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Darragh Markey of St Pat's is tracked by Waterford pair Sander Puri (left) and Paul Keegan.
Darragh Markey of St Pat's is tracked by Waterford pair Sander Puri (left) and Paul Keegan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford 0
St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Ben Blake reports from Richmond Park

WATERFORD’S FINE START to the season is in danger of being undone by poor discipline as they had two men sent off in tonight’s 1-0 loss to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Ryan Brennan’s header on 15 minutes proved enough to hand the home side three points at Richmond Park, with Sander Puri and Gavan Holohan both receiving their marching orders in the second half.

Pat’s came into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Cork City and made two changes as Darragh Markey and James Doona replaced Owen Garvan and Conan Byrne, who both had to settle for a spot on the bench.

Having also lost by a single goal to Derry City on Friday, the visitors were again without suspended duo Stanley Aborah (six matches) and Bastien Hery (four), while manager Alan Reynolds was forced to sit in the stands for his part in the fracas at the end of their recent win over Cork City.

The club confirmed this evening that they have appealed the bans, with those hearing scheduled to take place this Thursday.

Striker Courtney Duffus returned to partner Ismahil Akinade, while John Kavanagh dropped out of the team meaning Gary Comerford was switched from midfield to central defence.

And he found himself involved in the first big talking point of the night after just five minutes. Pat’s broke forward quickly and Dean Clarke drove into the opposing box. The Saints winger went down under a challenge from Comerford and it looked a penalty, but referee Graham Kelly opted to dish out yellow card for diving.

The Inchicore outfit soon hit the front, however, as Markey’s inviting ball to the back post was turned home by the head of Brennan.

Pat’s did earn a penalty on 26 minutes, but they would have been much happier being awarded the goal. Puri pushed Jake Keegan in the back and the ball fell to Brennan, who took a touch and blasted in.

This time, referee Kelly pointed to the spot and Puri was cautioned for the challenge. Keegan dusted himself off to try his luck from 12 yards, but the American forward managed to shoot wide.

Pat’s were on top with Markey heavily-involved, but Waterford had a couple of opportunities to draw level during the latter stages of the first period. Saints goalkeeper Barry Murphy spilled a corner and Duffus wasn’t far away from putting it in, and the same player was close to getting onto the end of a Dylan Barnett cross minutes later.

Murphy had to save from Akinade’s well-struck effort but Liam Buckley’s side went into the break a goal to the good.

Lee Desmond and Izzy Akinade Saints defender Lee Desmond tackles Waterford striker Ismahil Akinade. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There were enforced changes on both sides at the beginning of the second half, as Pat’s withdrew Murphy for back-up keeper Tyson Farago, who arrived from Canadian club FC Edmonton last month.

Blues full-back Rory Feely had picked up an ankle problem just before the half-time whistle, and John Kavanagh came on in his place.

Waterford’s task was made significantly more difficult on 50 minutes as they went down to 10 men. Puri, already booked, earned himself a second yellow card for simulation.

With a numerical advantage, Doona saw his free-kick from 25 yards touched around the behind by Lawrence Vigouroux, and Jamie Lennon’s strike then whistled past the post.

And Waterford were then reduced to nine on 73 minutes as Holohan was shown a red card after leaving Markey in a heap.

WATERFORD: Lawrence Vigouroux; Rory Feely (John Kavanagh 46), David Webster, Gary Comerford, Dylan Barnett; Sander Puri, Paul Keegan (c), Faysel Kasmi (Dean O’Halloran 71), Gavan Holohan; Courtney Duffus, Ismahil Akinade (John Martin 71).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Barry Murphy (Tyson Farago 46); Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham (c); James Doona (Conan Byrne 87), Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Owen Garvan 86), Jamie Lennon, Dean Clarke; Jake Keegan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sligo midfielder scores from inside his own half – but should the goal have stood?

“They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: ‘If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother’”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie