Two more red cards for Waterford as Saints hand Blues defeat

Waterford 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Ben Blake reports from Richmond Park

WATERFORD’S FINE START to the season is in danger of being undone by poor discipline as they had two men sent off in tonight’s 1-0 loss to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Ryan Brennan’s header on 15 minutes proved enough to hand the home side three points at Richmond Park, with Sander Puri and Gavan Holohan both receiving their marching orders in the second half.

Pat’s came into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Cork City and made two changes as Darragh Markey and James Doona replaced Owen Garvan and Conan Byrne, who both had to settle for a spot on the bench.

Having also lost by a single goal to Derry City on Friday, the visitors were again without suspended duo Stanley Aborah (six matches) and Bastien Hery (four), while manager Alan Reynolds was forced to sit in the stands for his part in the fracas at the end of their recent win over Cork City.

The club confirmed this evening that they have appealed the bans, with those hearing scheduled to take place this Thursday.

Striker Courtney Duffus returned to partner Ismahil Akinade, while John Kavanagh dropped out of the team meaning Gary Comerford was switched from midfield to central defence.

And he found himself involved in the first big talking point of the night after just five minutes. Pat’s broke forward quickly and Dean Clarke drove into the opposing box. The Saints winger went down under a challenge from Comerford and it looked a penalty, but referee Graham Kelly opted to dish out yellow card for diving.

The Inchicore outfit soon hit the front, however, as Markey’s inviting ball to the back post was turned home by the head of Brennan.

Pat’s did earn a penalty on 26 minutes, but they would have been much happier being awarded the goal. Puri pushed Jake Keegan in the back and the ball fell to Brennan, who took a touch and blasted in.

This time, referee Kelly pointed to the spot and Puri was cautioned for the challenge. Keegan dusted himself off to try his luck from 12 yards, but the American forward managed to shoot wide.

Pat’s were on top with Markey heavily-involved, but Waterford had a couple of opportunities to draw level during the latter stages of the first period. Saints goalkeeper Barry Murphy spilled a corner and Duffus wasn’t far away from putting it in, and the same player was close to getting onto the end of a Dylan Barnett cross minutes later.

Murphy had to save from Akinade’s well-struck effort but Liam Buckley’s side went into the break a goal to the good.

Saints defender Lee Desmond tackles Waterford striker Ismahil Akinade. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There were enforced changes on both sides at the beginning of the second half, as Pat’s withdrew Murphy for back-up keeper Tyson Farago, who arrived from Canadian club FC Edmonton last month.

Blues full-back Rory Feely had picked up an ankle problem just before the half-time whistle, and John Kavanagh came on in his place.

Waterford’s task was made significantly more difficult on 50 minutes as they went down to 10 men. Puri, already booked, earned himself a second yellow card for simulation.

With a numerical advantage, Doona saw his free-kick from 25 yards touched around the behind by Lawrence Vigouroux, and Jamie Lennon’s strike then whistled past the post.

And Waterford were then reduced to nine on 73 minutes as Holohan was shown a red card after leaving Markey in a heap.

WATERFORD: Lawrence Vigouroux; Rory Feely (John Kavanagh 46), David Webster, Gary Comerford, Dylan Barnett; Sander Puri, Paul Keegan (c), Faysel Kasmi (Dean O’Halloran 71), Gavan Holohan; Courtney Duffus, Ismahil Akinade (John Martin 71).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Barry Murphy (Tyson Farago 46); Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham (c); James Doona (Conan Byrne 87), Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Owen Garvan 86), Jamie Lennon, Dean Clarke; Jake Keegan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!