Waterford's Walsh to set new championship appearance record against Cork

WATERFORD’S MICHAEL ‘BRICK’ Walsh will make history on Sunday when he becomes the holder of the most senior hurling championship appearances, overtaking former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins in the all-time list.

Walsh has been named in Waterford’s starting XV for tomorrow’s Munster showdown with Cork at Semple Stadium, as Derek McGrath makes six changes to his side for their final round-robin game.

The Déise have already been eliminated from contention in the provincial championship and the game could be McGrath’s last in charge of Waterford after a difficult summer to date.

After making his senior debut in 2003, Walsh will win a record-breaking 74th championship appearances when he starts at right half-back.

Ian O’Regan, Ian Kenny, Colin Dunford, Jake Dillon, Brian O’Halloran and Thomas Ryan are the players to come in, with Stephen O’Keeffe, Shane Fives, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran, Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran all making way from the team which lost to Limerick last time out.

Cork, meanwhile, have made two changes as John Meyler’s side go in search of the win which would see them advance to the Munster final on 1 July.

Waterford:

1. Ian O’Regan

2. Ian Kenny

3. Conor Gleeson

4. Noel Connors

5. Michael Walsh

6. Austin Gleeson

7. Philip Mahony

8. Jamie Barron

9. Paraic Mahony

10. Kevin Moran

11. Colin Dunford

12. Jake Dillon

13. Brian O’Halloran

14. Tom Devine

15. Tommy Ryan.

