This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork name team for Sunday's Munster hurling showdown with Waterford

The Rebels have made just one change in personnel.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jun 2018, 10:20 PM
6 minutes ago 210 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4074193
Seamus Harnedy captains Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Seamus Harnedy captains Cork.
Seamus Harnedy captains Cork.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JOHN MEYLER HAS named his team for Cork’s Munster senior hurling championship showdown with Waterford at Semple Stadium, with the Rebels hunting a place in this year’s provincial decider.

Cork know victory over Derek McGrath’s side, who are out of contention to advance after two defeats and a draw, would be enough to see them through to the Munster final on 1 July.

Meyler has made just one change in personnel from the thrilling draw with Limerick in round three as Mark Ellis makes way for Eoin Cadogan, with Seamus Harnedy once again captaining the Rebels.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm.

Cork:

1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk

2. Sean O Donoghue – Inniscarra
3. Damien Cahalane – St Finbarr’s
4. Colm Spillane – Castlelyons

5. Christopher Joyce – Na Piarsaigh
6. Eoin Cadogan – Douglas
7. Mark Coleman – Blarney

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon – Charleville
9. Bill Cooper – Youghal

10. Luke Meade – Newcestown
11. Conor Lehane – Midleton
12. Daniel Kearney – Sarsfields

13. Shane Kingston – Douglas
14. Seamus Harnedy – St Ita’s (captain)
15. Patrick Horgan – Glen Rovers

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins – Ballinhassig
17. Dean Brosnan – Glen Rovers
18. David Griffin – Carrigaline
19. Conor O Sullivan – Sarsfields
20. Rob O Shea – Carrigaline
21. Michael Cahalane – Bandon
22. Tim O’ Mahony – Newtownshandrum
23. Brian Lawton – Castlemartyr
24. Jack O Connor – Sarsfields
25. Lorcan McLoughlin – Kanturk
26. Jamie Coughlan – Newtownshandrum

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Dotsy’ O’Callaghan: Dublin hurling is in a good place

Kerry sound warning in first U20 outing with 28-point rout of Limerick

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
As it happened: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win
FIFA WORLD CUP
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie