Cork name team for Sunday's Munster hurling showdown with Waterford

JOHN MEYLER HAS named his team for Cork’s Munster senior hurling championship showdown with Waterford at Semple Stadium, with the Rebels hunting a place in this year’s provincial decider.
Cork know victory over Derek McGrath’s side, who are out of contention to advance after two defeats and a draw, would be enough to see them through to the Munster final on 1 July.
Meyler has made just one change in personnel from the thrilling draw with Limerick in round three as Mark Ellis makes way for Eoin Cadogan, with Seamus Harnedy once again captaining the Rebels.
Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm.
Cork:
1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk
2. Sean O Donoghue – Inniscarra
3. Damien Cahalane – St Finbarr’s
4. Colm Spillane – Castlelyons
5. Christopher Joyce – Na Piarsaigh
6. Eoin Cadogan – Douglas
7. Mark Coleman – Blarney
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon – Charleville
9. Bill Cooper – Youghal
10. Luke Meade – Newcestown
11. Conor Lehane – Midleton
12. Daniel Kearney – Sarsfields
13. Shane Kingston – Douglas
14. Seamus Harnedy – St Ita’s (captain)
15. Patrick Horgan – Glen Rovers
Subs:
16. Patrick Collins – Ballinhassig
17. Dean Brosnan – Glen Rovers
18. David Griffin – Carrigaline
19. Conor O Sullivan – Sarsfields
20. Rob O Shea – Carrigaline
21. Michael Cahalane – Bandon
22. Tim O’ Mahony – Newtownshandrum
23. Brian Lawton – Castlemartyr
24. Jack O Connor – Sarsfields
25. Lorcan McLoughlin – Kanturk
26. Jamie Coughlan – Newtownshandrum
