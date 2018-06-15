Cork name team for Sunday's Munster hurling showdown with Waterford

JOHN MEYLER HAS named his team for Cork’s Munster senior hurling championship showdown with Waterford at Semple Stadium, with the Rebels hunting a place in this year’s provincial decider.

Cork know victory over Derek McGrath’s side, who are out of contention to advance after two defeats and a draw, would be enough to see them through to the Munster final on 1 July.

Meyler has made just one change in personnel from the thrilling draw with Limerick in round three as Mark Ellis makes way for Eoin Cadogan, with Seamus Harnedy once again captaining the Rebels.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm.

Cork:

1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk

2. Sean O Donoghue – Inniscarra

3. Damien Cahalane – St Finbarr’s

4. Colm Spillane – Castlelyons

5. Christopher Joyce – Na Piarsaigh

6. Eoin Cadogan – Douglas

7. Mark Coleman – Blarney

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon – Charleville

9. Bill Cooper – Youghal

10. Luke Meade – Newcestown

11. Conor Lehane – Midleton

12. Daniel Kearney – Sarsfields

13. Shane Kingston – Douglas

14. Seamus Harnedy – St Ita’s (captain)

15. Patrick Horgan – Glen Rovers

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins – Ballinhassig

17. Dean Brosnan – Glen Rovers

18. David Griffin – Carrigaline

19. Conor O Sullivan – Sarsfields

20. Rob O Shea – Carrigaline

21. Michael Cahalane – Bandon

22. Tim O’ Mahony – Newtownshandrum

23. Brian Lawton – Castlemartyr

24. Jack O Connor – Sarsfields

25. Lorcan McLoughlin – Kanturk

26. Jamie Coughlan – Newtownshandrum

