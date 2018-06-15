This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Dotsy' O'Callaghan: Dublin hurling is in a good place

The Dublin legend feels that Pat Gilroy’s side were competitive in this year’s championship and can improve next season.

By Gavin Quinn Friday 15 Jun 2018, 9:37 PM
50 minutes ago 932 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4072726

IN THE WEEKS leading up to this year’s Leinster Hurling Championship, Dublin players claimed that they weren’t just there to make up the numbers.

Pat Gilroy’s side barely stumbled to safety in Division 1B in the league and were brushed aside in Croke Park by Tipperary in the quarter-finals after winning just two games.

Perhaps it was too big a task for the new manager to turn things around so quickly.

Alan Flynn and Rian McBride Midfielder Rian McBride in possession during Dublin's 2-25 to 0-20 loss to Tipperary in April. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Four games later, Dublin not only assured championship hurling for 2019 but rubbed shoulders with the best in summer hurling and not looking one bit out of their depth.

Liam Blanchfield rescued the Cats in Donneycarney, Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford were rattled and the All-Ireland champions pushed to the brink in Salthill.

Each of those games decided by a puck of the ball, three narrow setbacks. Dublin led against Kilkenny after 70 minutes, led Wexford after 70 minutes and were level with Galway after 72 minutes.

A 17-point win to relegate Offaly assured Leinster hurling next year, providing Dublin with some kind of reward after the opening defeats to Kilkenny and Wexford.

Dublin legend David ‘Dotsy’ O’Callaghan retired from inter-county hurling in 2017 shortly after Gilroy’s appointment but feels that 2018 has been a hugely successful year for Dublin despite the losses.

“Overall, they didn’t win a game of note ultimately but they came very close and were a little unfortunate not to get over the line in one or two of them games,” Dotsy tells the42.ie. 

“They’re the inches you talk about and the season could have been completely different.

“Pat Gilroy and the management team will be looking at how to bring Dublin from being right there to making winning a habit, winning these games, really pushing on and being in a position to win honours.”

Paul Ryan celebrates scoring his sides first goal Paul Ryan celebrates scoring Dublin's first goal against Kilkenny last month. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

O’Callaghan was part of the Dublin team that won the Bob O’Keefe Cup and narrowly missed out on an All Ireland final in 2013 with Anthony Daly. He hurled for the county for 13 years.

He describes the preparation that Gilroy’s side had put in for the championship, they had hardly set the world alight, but there were glimpses of their potential.

“After the league, maybe they showed it at times; the first half against Tipperary they showed a quality level of hurling. In the first 15 minutes they showed the ability that is there.

“There was an unknown coming into the championship from the hurlers’ point of view but I remember hearing around that they had played a couple of challenge games and I think the challenge games had gone quite well.

“There was certainly a feeling coming into the Kilkenny game that they had a massive opportunity to go and win that. They were aware that Kilkenny were bringing in a lot of new guys and Dublin had Parnell Park, a little advantage there as well,” he says.

Many felt that their opening performance against Brian Cody’s side would be a once-off, a 1-24 to 3-16 loss broke the hearts of most in a full capacity Parnell Park. Dublin came back just six days later against Wexford.

Shaun Murphy with Liam Rushe Liam Rushe's move to full-forward has caused defences big problems, the 2011 young hurler of the year was instrumental in Dublin's attack. Source: Tommy Greally/INPHO

The character shown to pick themselves up and challenge again against Davy Fitzgerald’s side is admirable and then to also measure themselves against the best team in the country is impressive, O’Callaghan can only praise the consistency shown by the team.

“That’s the big thing to admire because it’s a sign of character when you’re down like that and things aren’t going well that you can come back.

“Down through the years, consistency would have been a failing of ours. If they can achieve that level of consistency where they’re going to be in a game right up until the end each time, that will be a huge thing.

“They will be aware that they ultimately didn’t win a game, so you can’t afford to be sitting pretty thinking you’re (great). I’m sure they’re not too happy at this point but there’s certainly a lot to build on,” he says.

Dublin amassed a total score of 7-73 during the campaign, 3-9 more than the previous year. The emphasis has been on a high-tempo and with Liam Rushe reinvented as a target man – the St Pats Palmerstown man was the focal point of the attack.

Conal Keaney formed a deeper target man while Fergal Whitely and Paul Ryan posed as the primary outlets for Rushe and Keaney to supply and subsequently punish opposition. The addition of goal-scoring to Dublin’s attack has been vital.

Equally important for Gilroy and former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham’s game plan has been a strong defensive platform. Wing-forwards Danny Sutcliffe and Jake Malone operate in midfield while a sweeper is also employed.

Pat gilroy and Anthony Cunningham Former Galway manager Anthony Cunningham joined Gilroy's management team in 2017. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Dublin conceded just 1-85 in their four fixtures – in 2017 they leaked 9-69. A massive improvement. It’s also important to highlight that 0-39 of those scores came from frees: 45% of the scores conceded.

With over six months to work on the pitfalls, discipline will be a key point of focus for Gilroy and Dublin. Composure and decision-making are also factors that can be worked on, O’Callaghan claims.

“It’s (Dublin hurling) in a good position, I think,” he feels. “The defence unit looks extremely strong, they’ve built a great defence there and there was a lot of fantastic performances throughout the season.

“From the forwards’ view, there’s other guys to come back in and challenge for positions. Donal Burke and Trollier (Eamonn Dillon) missed out on a lot of the championship.

“There’s other guys that I’m sure Pat will be hoping will break through from the U21’s and give more options in the forward line.

“Ultimately, you see the tallies teams are racking up in the championship and I know Dublin finished with a strong scoreline but their tallies are gonna have to improve. Their point-scoring and decision-making in the forwards.

“I suppose you learn that in big games, in tight games but that’s certainly what the management would be looking at for next year. If they can start hitting higher tallies and improve point-scoring and decision-making in the forward line from midfield up: that’s going to make a huge difference.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
As it happened: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win
FIFA WORLD CUP
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'There is nothing that justifies Julen Lopetegui not being on bench for tomorrow's game'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie