Kevin Moran back in for Waterford's clash with Limerick after suspension

Derek McGrath and Dan Shanahan on the sideline.

WATERFORD WILL HOPE to get back to winning ways against Limerick after last weekend’s hugely dramatic draw with Tipperary.

Derek McGrath has brought Kevin Moran back in for the Gaelic Grounds fixture.

The De La Salle man will skipper the side after serving a one-game suspension with Mikey Kearney losing his spot.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle) – Captain

11. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

LIMERICK MEANWHILE HAVE reintroduced Shane Dowling for the clash.

Aaron Gillane sits out this week’s action due to suspension.

Dowling is named at full forward with Seamus Flanagan moving into the corner.

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickwell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Passaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon)

14. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)