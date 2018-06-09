This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kevin Moran back in for Waterford's clash with Limerick after suspension

And Shane Dowling is back in for the Treaty.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 10:25 AM
Derek McGrath and Dan Shanahan on the sideline.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WATERFORD WILL HOPE to get back to winning ways against Limerick after last weekend’s hugely dramatic draw with Tipperary.

Derek McGrath has brought Kevin Moran back in for the Gaelic Grounds fixture.

The De La Salle man will skipper the side after serving a one-game suspension with Mikey Kearney losing his spot.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle) – Captain
11. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)
12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

LIMERICK MEANWHILE HAVE reintroduced Shane Dowling for the clash.

Aaron Gillane sits out this week’s action due to suspension.

Dowling is named at full forward with Seamus Flanagan moving into the corner.

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickwell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Passaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon)

14. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Michael Ryan makes three changes for Tipp’s showdown with Banner

