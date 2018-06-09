Michael Ryan makes three changes for Tipp's showdown with Banner

Michael Ryan speaks to RTE after last week's game.

Michael Ryan speaks to RTE after last week's game.

AS TIPPERARY PREPARE for a fourth Munster SHC game in 21 days this weekend against Clare, Michael Ryan has opted to shuffle his pack.

The Premier County boss has made three changes from the side that dramtaically drew with Waterford last Sunday.

Donagh Maher comes in for Michael Cahill at corner back while Cathal Barrett gets the nod to partner Ronan Maher in midfield with Billy McCarthy moving to 12.

Patrick Maher is introduced to a rejigged forward unit as John O’Dwyer and Noel McGrath drop to the bench.

Earlier, Clare named an unchanged side for the clash.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Seán O’Brien – Newport

3. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

4. Donagh Maher – Burgess

5. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

8. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

9. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

13. Seamus Callanan – Drom-Inch

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney