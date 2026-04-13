URC: Play-off race heats up as provinces return to league action

AFTER TWO WEEKENDS of knockout games in the Champions and Challenge Cups, the focus now returns to the URC.

The provinces head into back-to-back weekends of URC, before a break for the Champions/Challenge Cup semi-finals, followed by the final two rounds of regular-season URC fixtures.

For Ulster and Leinster, it’s all about staying at the top of the table to get the best seeding for the play-offs. For Munster and Connacht, the task is to finish in the top eight and secure Champions Cup rugby for next season.

Here’s how the provinces are shaping up ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, and how their URC run-in looks.

Connacht

Saturday’s Challenge Cup loss at Montpellier ended an impressive six-game winning run for a Connacht side who have really started to hit their stride under Stuart Lancaster, with an in-form Bundee Aki leading the way and a marked improvement in their defence perhaps the most pleasing aspect of their progression.

Currently ninth in the URC, that recent run of form helped bring the feel-good factor back at Connacht. A strong finish can push the province into the play-off positions, but they have a testing run-in. Connacht head to South Africa this week, where they play the Stormers and the Lions, before returning home to host Munster (currently seventh) in Galway.

With Munster hanging onto their own place in the play-offs, that interpro is shaping up to be a massive game for both provinces. Connacht’s last regular season is a trip to down and out Edinburgh, languishing in 13th.

Leinster

It remains difficult to get a proper read on Leinster, but slowly, Leo Cullen’s team appear to be hitting their stride. Against both Edinburgh and Sale over the last two weekends Leinster had sloppy moments but when their attack clicked, they played some excellent rugby.

Harry Byrne has nailed down the 10 shirt at Leinster. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

The challenge now is to keep that going in the URC before heading back into the Champions Cup mode against Toulon next month. First up, it’s a trip to Belfast to take on high-flying Ulster this Friday, with the northern province just one point ahead of fourth-placed Leinster, who have 46 points.

Advertisement

Key players like Dan Sheehan, Hugo Keenan and Tommy O’Brien are in top form, while Harry Byrne has taken control at out-half, but their injury list is concerning.

Alex Usanov has been ruled out of the Ulster game, leaving Jerry Cahir as the only fit loosehead in the squad. Andrew Porter is nearing a return from injury, but remains a doubt for the Ulster game. Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier are in the same bracket, while the in-form Ryan Baird is also sidelined after picking up an injury against Sale. RG Snyman, James Lowe, Jack Boyle and Paddy McCarthy are among the long-term absentees.

Still, the defending URC champions have the squad depth to deal with a few injury blows and will expect to make the most of their URC run-in. After the Ulster game, Leinster play Benetton (away), before home games against the Lions and Ospreys.

Munster

The last few months have been a horrible run for Munster, the only Irish side who weren’t involved in European Cup action over the weekend. Having dropped out of the Champions Cup, their Challenge Cup hopes ended at the first hurdle, losing at Exeter in the round of 16.

The manner in which Munster were ripped apart in the first half at Sandy Park was alarming, and came just a few weeks after the province where thumped 45-0 by the Sharks in South Africa. The issues on the pitch are obvious, and news of voluntary redundancies highlighted just how deep Munster’s problems run.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Munster need to stop the slide or this season will get even messier, as they have a real battle on their hands to make the URC play-offs. Ireland internationals Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Tadhg Beirne continue to be the key men for Munster, but more of the squad need to step up if they are to finish in the top eight.

Clayton McMillan’s team are currently seventh on 41 points, just ahead of the Bulls (40) and Connacht (39). Munster are on the road to Benetton on Saturday, ahead of back-to-back interpros with Ulster (home) and Connacht (away), before hosting the Lions at Thomond Park in round 18. Every point is vital.

Ulster

The northern province have been revitalised this season, playing an exciting brand of rugby and marking themselves as a real force in the URC. Richie Murphy’s side sit third, one point clear of fourth-placed Leinster and eight off leaders Glasgow.

Their attack has been a joy to watch since Mark Sexton came on board as attack coach, and players like Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney are in career-best form – also having big impacts with Ireland (Timoney is a doubt for this weekend with a hip injury).

Fresh from beating an understrength La Rochelle in testing conditions in their Challenge Cup quarter-final in Belfast, Ulster are back on home soil this weekend as Leinster come to town, where another win would leave them in an excellent position heading into the stretch.

Ulster’s final three regular-season games see them take on Munster (away), before testing home games against the Stormers and Glasgow, currently the top two sides in the league. The good work up to this point has left them primed to attack that run of games, and a squad full of confidence can have a big say in the play-offs while also pushing for Challenge Cup success. It could be a really exciting couple of months for Ulster supporters.