Following a weekend off Clare make no changes for crucial Munster showdown with Tipperary

The Clare team pictured before their Round 2 meeting with Waterford two weeks ago.

Updated at 8.00pm

CLARE HAVE NAMED no changes from the side which defeated Waterford two weeks ago, ahead of their crucial Round 3 Munster senior hurling championship clash with Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The Banner County have had the benefit of a week off as they face a Tipp side which dramatically rallied from 11 points down to draw with Waterford last weekend.

Clare suffered a 2-23 to 1-21 defeat to Cork on the opening weekend, but bounced back a fortnight ago with a nine point victory over the Déise.

They face a Tipp side which will play it’s fourth game in 21 days, as Clare try and navigate a second successive Munster final.

Clare XV versus Tipperary:

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Patrick O’Connor

3. David McInerney

4. Jack Browne

5. David Fitzgerald

6. Conor Cleary

7. Jamie Shanahan

8. Colm Galvin

9. Cathal Malone

10. Peter Duggan

11. Tony Kelly

12. David Reidy

13. Conor McGrath

14. John Conlon

15. Shane O’Donnell

