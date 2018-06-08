Gilroy makes several changes ahead of Galway clash

Dublin manager Pat Gilroy has reshuffled the pack ahead of meeting the All Ireland champions on Saturday.

PAT GILROY HAS rung the changes ahead of Dublin’s final Leinster SHC game against Galway in Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Cuala star David Treacy will make his first start of 2018 while big names like Liam Rushe, Fergal Whitely and Conal Keaney make way for Dublin.

Gilroy has also made a number of positional changes.

Alan Nolan keeps the number one jersey behind an unchanged full-back line as Eoghan O’Donnell remains at left corner-back despite playing at midfield in Dublin’s opening two games.

A half-back line that struck eight points against Offaly last week remains the same. Chris Crummey and Shane Barrett put on a long-range scoring exhibition in Parnell Park; scoring four points each.

Tomás Connolly comes into midfield in place of Jake Malone, who moves back into the half-forward line. Connolly will play alongside Rian McBride in a St. Vincent’s pairing in the middle.

Malone will play at right-wing forward is joined by Fiontán McGibb at centre-forward while Cian Boland comes in at on the left after impressing off the bench last week. Conal Keaney comes out of the team and Danny Sutcliffe moves up to the full-forward line.

Sutcliffe will wear the number 14 jersey as Liam Rushe is left out. Treacy will also feature in place of youngster Fergal Whitely. Top scorer Paul Ryan will play at left-corner forward.

There is little on the line for either team, with Galway unbeaten and already assured they’ll play in the Leinster final whereas Dublin can’t progress after losses to Wexford and Kilkenny.

Throw-in is on Saturday at 7pm.

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)

9. Tomás Connolly (St. Vincent’s)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)

12. Cian Boland (St. Oliver Plunketts ER)

13. David Treacy (Cuala)

14. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

