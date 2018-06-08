Sunday Game Live to show highlights of Saturday's qualifiers

RTÉ WILL BROADCAST highlights from round one of the qualifiers during the Sunday Game Live this weekend with the evening installment of the programme showing a shorter round-up from the games.

The majority of the evening Sunday Game highlights shows have run for longer than two hours due to the increased volume of championship games this summer due to changes in the Leinster and Munster SHC formats.

In a statement released by RTÉ on Friday afternoon, the broadcaster revealed that the live coverage on Sunday will also include highlights from seven of the eight round 1 qualifiers ties over the weekend.

The program will include the best of Meath v Tyrone, Wexford v Waterford, Offaly v Antrim, Derry v Kildare, Wicklow v Cavan, Limerick v Mayo and Westmeath v Armagh. Louth v London takes place at 2pm on Sunday and will not be featured.

The broadcaster’s live coverage kicks off at 1.30pm on RTÉ 2 with the Munster SHC clash of Tipperary v Clare from Semple Stadium at 2pm.

The programme will then show Dublin’s Leinster semi-final clash with Longford in Croke Park at 4pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!