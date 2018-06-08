This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 8 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I had a Sligo crest on and that's not what I wanted. I wanted a Mayo crest on my heart'

Ryan O’Donoghue was a promising soccer player and boxer in his youth, but these days has his sights set on bringing the Sam Maguire back to Mayo.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 8 Jun 2018, 7:05 AM
26 minutes ago 1,076 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4058636

RYAN O’DONOGHUE SPEAKS like a Mayo footballer unburdened by the county’s failure to deliver the Sam Maguire since 1951.

Ryan O'Donoghue dejected at the end of the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Someday, we will lift it,” he says. “We’ve just been unlucky. It is what it is. Whatever about winning and losing. Someday, we will pick up that holy grail and lift that Sam.

“The likes of us at U20s just have to keep coming through. Andy (Moran) is 34 now and boys like us have to keep pushing on and working hard and trying to get where Andy is.”

Still a teenager, O’Donoghue looks as calm and confident speaking at the EirGrid U20 launch as he does on the pitch, where he will be the key forward for Mayo in the Connacht U20 football semi-final against Leitrim tomorrow afternoon.

EirGrid U20 GAA Football All-Ireland Championship launch O'Donoghue was at the launch of the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship. #EirGridGAA Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

A veteran of last year’s U21 campaign where the Westerners fell to a talented Galway outfit that went on to reach the All-Ireland final, O’Donoghue also enjoyed a stellar campaign at centre-forward as an unfancied UL side made it to the All-Ireland Freshers A football final last March.

“We just lost out by two points to DCU but we had a good run at it,” he says. “I don’t think they’ve ever been in a Freshers A final before. We were so close, which was the worst thing. Hopefully, we’ll build and make the Sigerson in a few years.”

O’Donoghue has big ambitions for his football career and it’s no surprise given the sacrifices he’s made to get here. The Belmullet native is a talented all-round sportsman, initially showing promise as a young fighter at Golden Gloves Boxing Club in Belmullet.

He won a National Boys 1 U12 title at the start of the decade before he drifted towards soccer.

Fionnan Garvey with Ryan O'Donoghue and Colm Murphy O'Donoghue in action with Mayo minors in 2016 Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He was a star player with local club Erris United FC when Sligo Rovers came calling during his mid-teens. “I got spotted by Sligo Rovers,” O’Donoghue explains. “I went up for trials and got picked for them. I was playing there for three seasons on the U19 team.”

His rise continued with a trial for the Irish schoolboys team. Once again, O’Donoghue impressed and went on to win three international caps for Ireland during a four-team tournament containing England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in 2016.

Despite lining out at right-back, O’Donoghue managed to get himself on the scoresheet during the clash against Scotland in Killarney and it was one of his proudest moment in the Ireland shirt.

Next came a trip across the water to face England, where a victory would have secured the title for Ireland.

“That was over in England,” he recalls. “All we needed was the three points, we were 3-2 up and they got a last-minute equaliser. They won it out. We still had a game to play and they won it out so it was sickening. But the pride to put on that jersey against them was very good.”

During those heady days, O’Donoghue’s dream was to follow in the footsteps of former Rovers defender Seamus Coleman and pursue a career in England.

“That was the ambition at the start, but then reality hits of going across that water. Even the League of Ireland, you have to be very good to get a contract with a League of Ireland club.

Seamus Coleman Current Irish captain Seamus Coleman during his Sligo Rovers days in 2007 Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I wasn’t quite that good, so I said I’d leave it. But that was the ambition, yeah. Sure Seamus Coleman was 20 or 21 when he went across, and now look at him. One of the best right-backs in the Premier League. It was the ambition at the time.”

When the Mayo minors came calling later that year, O’Donoghue didn’t need a second invitation. Gaelic football has been his primary focus ever since.

“My heart was with the Gaelic and I wanted to go to university as well. I couldn’t balance the soccer and the college so I went with the Gaelic.

“It was a tough decision. I went with my heart. My head was telling me to wait with soccer but it’s a tough game to progress in. You see boys like Gary Boyle, he’s still at Sligo Rovers, and it’s a tough industry. In Belmullet your heart is with Gaelic, there’s no soccer so that’s what I went with. My dream is to play senior with Mayo and that’s the way it is.

“I had a Sligo crest on my heart and that’s not what I wanted. I wanted a Mayo crest on my heart and to be going out playing for Mayo. At the end of the day, that was the reason.

“It’s Gaelic through and through in Belmullet. You wouldn’t see many boys talking about soccer. That would have been a big difference.

Ryan O'Donoghue with Sean Andy O''Donoghue in action for the Mayo seniors in January Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“My parents didn’t put any pressure on me. It was my decision, my life. My head was telling me to wait, but my heart was telling me to go with Mayo.

“You’re never going to be satisfied because you’re always going to want to make it across to England and play for a Championship club or a Premier League club and that step-up was just way, way too high. I knew myself I wasn’t that good, so it wasn’t that hard a decision to make.”

While one of his former Ireland team-mates, Aaron Drinan, is currently on the books of English Championship side Ipswich Town, two members of that Irish schoolboys side are gearing up for the All-Ireland U20 championship.

“There’s a few lads I played with like Evan Murphy, he’s playing for the Galway U20s, Jason McGee he’s playing with the Donegal U20s, there’s a few boys that left the soccer and went with the Gaelic.”

O’Donoghue’s club-mate Chris Barrett won an All-Star in 2017 and made his International Rules debut last N0vember after a fine campaign, while Eoin O’Donoghue (no relation) has established himself as a tight-marking corner-back in Stephen Rochford’s starting 15 this season.

James O’Donoghue dejected Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Everyone has seen what Eoin has done this year. He’s been in that senior set-up for the past three years and he’s just been working hard in the gym, training hard.

“I just look up to him now and see that once he got this opportunity, he took it. It’s good to be looking up to boys like that. Especially (to see) Chris getting an All-Star.”

O’Donoghue appeared for the seniors during the Connacht FBD League in January and over the next season or two will likely join his fellow Belmullet men as a regular under Rochford. But first things first, he’s determined to round-off his underage career with some silverware.

“This is my last chance at underage level to win a medal. We’ll be giving this a right go.”

Johnny Doyle: ‘Who’s going to lift the spirits of Kildare football? That’s the challenge for the lads.’

‘They opened me up again and my bowel was perforated. During that surgery, my lung collapsed’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
IRELAND
Wallabies battle to win hearts as Schmidt worries about their lethal attack
Wallabies battle to win hearts as Schmidt worries about their lethal attack
Munster man Ryan gets major opportunity in Ireland's number three shirt
'Mate, you'd be a brave man telling Johnny Sexton he wasn't playing'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland
From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland
'Sometimes things just don't work out' - former Goalkeeper of the Year leaves Sligo
High-flying Blues secure two of their key players until the end of 2019

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie