Victor Ozhianvuna emergence music to everyone's ears at Shamrock Rovers

THE MUSIC WAS blaring through the walls as Stephen Bradley spoke late on Friday night.

The Shamrock Rovers boss was in the St Patrick’s Athletic club shop that doubles up as the post-match press conference room.

Rovers beat the Saints 1-0 to go top of the Premier Division for the first time this season, and Bradley delivered a deadpan opening gambit about the state of play.

“Blow it up! Give us it. It’s April, we’ll take it,” he said, smiling.

As he spoke, the live music got louder and louder from next door. There were bangs on the wall in unison with the band’s beat. Richmond Park had been sold out for the Dublin derby, although the effects of the fuel protestors’ blockade meant 5,023 made it through the gates. Despite the result, McDowell’s pub was hopping.

“They know they lost, don’t they?” Bradley teased.

Suggestions that the Wolfe Tones might be playing an impromptu gig after being paraded with their commemorative jersey at half-time piqued Bradley’s interest.

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“Oh, I love them, I might go up after this,” he said.

Bradley wasn’t the only one in playful form after the deserved victory. As the Rovers players and staff gathered to acknowledge the boisterous away support, assistant boss Glenn Cronin spotted Victory Ozhianvuna in the centre circle. He was wrapped up nice and warm in a club jacket after being substituted with 81 minutes on the clock.

Cronin crept up on the teenager and streched out with a playful kick towards his arse. Bishop Brennan this was not.

It was probably the closest anyone got to Ozhianvuna in the middle of the pitch all night.

“How he can manipulate the ball in tight areas, he can see them try to go heavy on him. How he twists and turns and creates overloads for us. He’s 17 and he’s in the heat of battle. He’s not wide or deep where you can see everything. He’s in the heat of it,” Bradley enthused.

Amidst that heat, Ozhianvuna’s cold, precise technique warms the heart. He slaloms with the ball at his feet but will just as happily find the space so he can stay still and keep the ball moving with a one touch pass or change of direction.

“He plays with one ball, ‘that’s my ball, I want that. If you’ve got it, it’s now a problem’. He’s always been that way,” Bradley said.

“He’s always had that desire and hunger. That’s why Arsenal have gone early and heavy for him. When you mix that with technical ability and athletic attributes and you have that mentality, there’s not many who have that.”

Everyone is beginning to see it now. Ozhianvuna is yet to complete a full game this season but his emergence in the team is evident. He’s started seven of their 11 Premier Division games, including four of the last five when they have found the momentum to return to top spot.

The Republic of Ireland U-17 international’s €2 million transfer to Arsenal will go through when he turns 18 next January, by which point they may well be Premier League champions.

“I said last year, you will see him in full flow this year if injuries allow it, and you’re starting to see it,” Bradley said. “If I said he’s going to be an 8, I’d be lying. Can he be an 8? Of course he can. Can he be the best left wing in the country? Yeah.

“Could he play right wing? Yeah. Could he play left wing back? Yeah. Right back? Yeah. He can do this. He’s been doing this since he was 12. That’s the type he is and that’s what that mentality and that hunger and desire [is]. Then he’s got his athletic ability and his technical ability. Where he’ll end up, I’m not too sure.”

Rovers and Arsenal are in weekly contact about Ozhianvuna’s development and understanding of the club’s game model for when he arrives.

James Ellis was their technical director when the deal was finalised but has since left the north London club. Sam Hayball, their pathway and loans manager, ensures dialogue is constant, while Ozhianvuna also regularly avails of psychologist Mary Larkin’s input.

The news over the weekend of teammate Gary O’Neill’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment is a stark reminder of the challenges in life that are far more important.

When you are in need of that release and escape from such realities, the chance to watch a talent like Ozhianvuna emerge is to be cherished.

The music was still going as Bradley finished up, but the noise around the latest teenager off Rovers’ production line will only grow louder.