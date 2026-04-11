Shamrock Rovers midfielder Gary O'Neill reveals 'hammer blow' cancer diagnosis and recovery

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Gary O’Neill has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer last October, but has now been given the all clear and is determined to return to the field of play.

O’Neill, from Kerry, found out he had cancer after suffering from back pains at first, which led to stomach pains.

In an interview with the club’s media department, O’Neill described being taken to Tallaght hospital in an ambulance, where the diagnosis followed.

"This vicious illness doesn't pick and choose anybody."



While matchdays came and went, Gary O’Neill was facing something much bigger than football.



He speaks publicly for the first time about his cancer diagnosis and what he faced in the months that followed. pic.twitter.com/uOGifLM3y5 — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) April 11, 2026

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A form of testicular cancer was confirmed, with a large tumour “at the back of my abdomen” which led to an intensive series of chemotherapy sessions.

The 31-year-old completed his treatment in January and got the all-clear by early February.

And he is now setting his sights on a return to action with Rovers.

“The reason I am doing this interview is people were asking where I was at and I was fighting my own battle,” said O’Neill.

He said that his diagnosis shows the disease can affect anybody, regardless of their physical condition. O’Neill urged everybody to get checked if something “looks off”.

“I was 30 years of age at the time, train every day, look after myself as best I can,” he said.

“And I was hit with a hammer blow, that it was quite a large tumour in my stomach. It doesn’t pick and choose.

“I couldn’t have been happier, mentally and physically. Anything you feel, if something looks off, just get it checked. If it’s your bloods, a lump, a growth, I learnt the hard way.”

O’Neill added: “When I was first diagnosed I made the decision that I didn’t want to go public with it. I didn’t want to issue any statements.

“I wanted to essentially get into the ring with this thing and box it on my own.”