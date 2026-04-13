LEAGUE OF IRELAND Men’s Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will welcome Hibernian FC to Tallaght Stadium for a friendly on Tuesday, 30 June [KO 8pm].
The game has been arranged as part of Hibs’ 150th-year celebrations, having been founded in 1875 by members of Edinburgh’s Irish community.
Hibs are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership, with Jamie McGrath, Warren O’Hora and Owen Elding the Irish players in their squad. Former Rovers defender Scarlett Herron, Jess Fitzgerald and Ciara Grant play for the women’s team.
Advertisement
Stephen Bradley’s Hoops, meanwhile, sit top of the Men’s Premier Division table after a 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday.
Their share of the proceeds – after costs – go towards the club’s community foundation, which supports local initiatives.
Tickets are available to buy on the Rovers website, priced at €20 for an adult - €15 concession rate – and €8 for a child under 12. Hospitality packages are also available at €100, with enquiries accepted through the club’s commercial department.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers to face Hibernian in Tallaght Stadium friendly this summer
LEAGUE OF IRELAND Men’s Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will welcome Hibernian FC to Tallaght Stadium for a friendly on Tuesday, 30 June [KO 8pm].
The game has been arranged as part of Hibs’ 150th-year celebrations, having been founded in 1875 by members of Edinburgh’s Irish community.
Hibs are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership, with Jamie McGrath, Warren O’Hora and Owen Elding the Irish players in their squad. Former Rovers defender Scarlett Herron, Jess Fitzgerald and Ciara Grant play for the women’s team.
Stephen Bradley’s Hoops, meanwhile, sit top of the Men’s Premier Division table after a 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday.
Their share of the proceeds – after costs – go towards the club’s community foundation, which supports local initiatives.
Tickets are available to buy on the Rovers website, priced at €20 for an adult - €15 concession rate – and €8 for a child under 12. Hospitality packages are also available at €100, with enquiries accepted through the club’s commercial department.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Hibernian Hoops v Hibs LOI Shamrock Rovers Soccer