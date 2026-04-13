Shamrock Rovers to face Hibernian in Tallaght Stadium friendly this summer

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Men’s Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will welcome Hibernian FC to Tallaght Stadium for a friendly on Tuesday, 30 June [KO 8pm].

The game has been arranged as part of Hibs’ 150th-year celebrations, having been founded in 1875 by members of Edinburgh’s Irish community.

Hibs are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership, with Jamie McGrath, Warren O’Hora and Owen Elding the Irish players in their squad. Former Rovers defender Scarlett Herron, Jess Fitzgerald and Ciara Grant play for the women’s team.

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Stephen Bradley’s Hoops, meanwhile, sit top of the Men’s Premier Division table after a 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday.

Confirmed l 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hibernian

📆 Tuesday 30 June

📍 Tallaght Stadium

⌚️ 8pm



Our share of the proceeds, after costs, will be proudly invested back into our community through the Shamrock Rovers Community Foundation 💚



🎟️ https://t.co/7wpDSP0IEV pic.twitter.com/4XZzCnvs1l — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) April 13, 2026

Their share of the proceeds – after costs – go towards the club’s community foundation, which supports local initiatives.

Tickets are available to buy on the Rovers website, priced at €20 for an adult - €15 concession rate – and €8 for a child under 12. Hospitality packages are also available at €100, with enquiries accepted through the club’s commercial department.