Alex Usanov and Ryan Baird out for Leinster's trip to Ulster

ALEX USANOV AND Ryan Baird are out of Leinster’s URC trip to Ulster on Friday night.

The pair picked up injuries during Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Sale Sharks in Dublin, the province have confirmed.

Hugh Cooney, meanwhile, has returned to training and will be available for selection for Leinster. The centre has recovered from a foot injury.

Caelan Doris, Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier will all be further assessed this week and a decision on their availability to be made later in the week.

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There are no further updates on Jack Boyle, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan, Paddy McCarthy and RG Snyman.