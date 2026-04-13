Major titles, world rankings, prize money: what does Masters win mean for Rory McIlroy?

A BOGEY ON the 72nd hole of the Masters tournament, but that blemish could not spoil the glorious outcome for Rory McIlroy last night as he was crowned Augusta champion once more.

Twelve months after the nerve-shredding drama of his green jacket breakthrough, McIlroy repeated the act to land the opening Major of the 2026 season.

But what are the immediate implications of this latest triumph for the 36-year-old from Holywood?

The moment Rory claimed his second Green Jacket. #themasters pic.twitter.com/CPH0A4WoKB — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2026

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Masters History

For just the fourth time in the history of the Masters, we have a successful defence of the Green Jacket. Jack Nicklaus was the first to achieve back-to-back wins in 1965 and 1966, Nick Faldo did likewise in 1989 and 1990, and Tiger Woods was the most recent before last night, when he accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002. McIlroy joins them in that exclusive club with his 2025 and 2026 victories.

By winning his second title, he also elevates himself to accompany other multiple Masters victors. McIlroy joins ten other players who have won the Masters twice – Horton Smith, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Ben Crenshaw, José Maria Olazabal, Bubba Watson, and Scottie Scheffler.

Next target for McIlroy at Augusta? That group of three-time Masters victors – Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson.

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Major Tally

Masters number two means major number six for Rory McIlroy. In golf history rankings that pushes him up to joint 12th alongside Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson. Of course McIlroy’s achievement is enhanced amongst that group as he is a Grand Slam champion – Masters (2025 and 2026), PGA Championship (2012 and 2014), US Open (2011), The Open (2014).

Amongst his contemporaries he moves past Brooks Koepka (five) and goes two clear of Scottie Scheffler (four). A sixth Major win sees McIlroy rise above Seve Ballesteros, the Spaniard having won five during his glittering career, split between the Masters and the Open. In the European golf hierarchy, McIlroy is now level with Nick Faldo, but the English golfer divided his evenly between the Masters and the Open. The argument to crown McIlroy as the greatest European golfer of all time grows more persuasive.

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Prize Money and World Rankings

With the overall Masters prize money swelling to $22.5 million #(€19,25m) this year, that means McIlroy as winner pockets $4.5 million (€3.85m) for his work over the last four days. He makes a significant jump in the FedEx Cup standings as well, up to seventh from 31st off the back of this victory. Cameron Young is now at the head of those standings, marginally ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

It’s worth noting McIlroy has only played in five events to date this year – the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players’ Championship were his outings prior to Augusta.

In the official world golf rankings it’s as you were for the top three – Scheffler, McIlroy and Young. McIlroy still has some way to go if he’s to reclaim top spot off Scheffler there but has cemented his place in second. The major movers after the Masters are Justin Rose up five places to fourth and Russell Henley up six places to 12th. Shane Lowry drops two spots to 34th.

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2026 Schedule and Major Outlook

This week the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage, the fourth of eight signature events during the 2026 season. There’s a $20 million purse on offer but McIlroy is not part of the field which was released last week, evidence of how he can be selective now on what events he chooses to compete in and the emphasis he is placing on the four top-tier tournaments in the golfing calendar.

The next big one looming on his radar is the PGA Championship, the year’s second Major, at Aronimink GC in Pennsylvania, 14-17 May. From there the Major season switches to the US Open at Shinnecock Hills on 18-21 June, before concluding with The Open at Royal Birkdale on 16-19 July.

Aside from last night’s success, it also represented the 34th top 10 Major finish of McIlroy’s career. 11 of those have come in the 17 Majors he has played in since the start of the 2022 season, a stunning display of consistency and a demonstration that he is in the midst of a highly prosperous phase again in his career.