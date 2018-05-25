Derek McGrath names Déise side to face Clare with key men sidelined

WATERFORD BOSS Derek McGrath has named his side to face Clare on Sunday with 11 of last year’s All-Ireland final team set to start.

2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony are ruled out through injury in what are big blows for the county’s Munster championship ambitions, while neither Kieran or Shane Bennett are involved this year.

Conor Gleeson is named in midfield while Tom Devine, Shane McNulty and Maurice Shanahan and are all picked in the forwards with the latter expected to take up free-taking duties in the absence of Pauric Mahony.

The Déise sat out last week’s opening weekend of the new-look provincial action.