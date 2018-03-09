Waterford set to forfeit home advantage and play championship matches away from Walsh Park

WATERFORD ARE SET to forfeit home advantage for two of their Munster hurling championship games this summer due to concerns about the restricted capacity of Walsh Park.

The DÃ©ise are due to host Tipperary on 3 June and Cork on 17 June as part of the championshipâ€™s new provincial round-robin series.

But speaking to WLRâ€™s TomÃ¡s McCarthy, county board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan confirmed that they have requested to play the two fixtures outside of the Waterford city venue.

With Walsh Park in need of redevelopment, it was expected that capacity for both fixtures this summer could be limited to as little as 8,000, forcing officials to explore alternatives.

The venueÂ last hosted a provincial championship match in 2003 when approximately 7,000 watched Waterford beat Kerry, although almost 16,000 packed in for the last major clash, the 1996 Munster quarter-final between Waterford and Tipperary.

Discussions with the Munster council are ongoing, butÂ The42 understands that Waterfordâ€™s meeting with Tipperary could now be set for PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh on bank holiday Monday, 4 June â€” two days after Corkâ€™s hurlers host Limerick at the same venue.

The Irish Examiner reports that Semple Stadium in Thurles is under consideration for Waterford v Cork on 17 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!