  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford

The 47-year-old Spaniard takes over from Marco Silva, who was sacked on Sunday following a run of poor form.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,400 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3809972
Gracia has previously managed Malaga and Rubin Kazan.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Gracia has previously managed Malaga and Rubin Kazan.
Gracia has previously managed Malaga and Rubin Kazan.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

WATFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of former Malaga and Rubin Kazan coach Javi Gracia as Marco Silva’s successor on an 18-month contract.

Silva’s dismissal was confirmed on Sunday, after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City left them with just one win from 11 Premier League outings.

But Watford’s decision was based on Everton’s pursuit of Silva in November, when the Merseyside club attempted to lure the Portuguese coach away from Vicarage Road.

Watford felt that situation caused a “significant deterioration” in the their fortunes, a claim supported by the fact that the club have lost seven of the 10 league matches since Sam Allardyce took the reins at Goodison Park.

They have wasted no time in appointing a successor, however, with 47-year-old Spaniard Gracia hired with immediate effect.

Gracia’s most notable spell as a coach was at Malaga from July 2014 until May 2016, when he led the club to ninth- and eighth-placed finishes in La Liga, despite a lack of investment in his squad and turbulence behind the scenes.

He received particular praise for his faith in young players, most notably Samu Castillejo, Samu Garcia, Juanmi and Sergi Darder, all of whom ended up being sold.

Gracia then moved on to Russian side Rubin Kazan, but he left by mutual consent in June 2017 after finishing ninth in his solitary season in charge, with his lack of knowledge of the language said to be major stumbling block.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Here are all three of their goals as Ireland’s women earn a convincing victory over Portugal

Watch: Real defy crisis talk with 7-1 Deportivo hammering

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
FOOTBALL
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
LEINSTER
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie