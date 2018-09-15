LIVE: Watford vs Man United, Premier League

15 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s late kick-off in the Premier League between Watford and Manchester United.

Javi Gracia’s side welcome The Red Devils to Vicarage Road today looking to extend their best-ever start to a Premier League season. Watford, incredibly, have a 100% record this season with four wins from four against Burnley (1-3), Crystal Palace (2-1), Reading (2-0) and Tottenham (2-1).

They face a patchy Man United side, who are currently in ninth spot following two wins from four games. Jose Mourinho’s men have a lot of ground to make up already if they are to establish themselves as title contenders.

With Liverpool and Manchester City already swaggering at the top end of the table, nothing but three points will do for the visitors today. Kick-off is coming up at 5.30pm.