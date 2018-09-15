LIVE: Watford vs Man United, Premier League

Watford welcome Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United to Vicarage Road for Saturday’s late kick-off.
With just under 45 minutes to go before kick-off, how do we see this one going? Watford have won four from four, and Man United are in need of all three points. Let us know below!
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Watford: Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas;
Doucouré, Capoue; Hughes, Pereyra; Deeney, Gray.
Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Success, Masina, Sema, Chalobah, Femenía.
Man United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelöf, Young; Pogba, Fellaini, Matic; Lingard, Lukaku, Sánchez.
Subs: Grant, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Grant, Fred, Darmian, McTominay.
🔢 | Here's your #watfordfc line-up for today's @ManUtd game.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 15, 2018
The Hornets are unchanged for the fifth consecutive @premierleague match!#WATMUN
Matchday Live ⤵️https://t.co/LS30UJQvfJ pic.twitter.com/4pcuthpA2x
The #WATMUN team news is in!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2018
There's one change for #MUFC, with @Youngy18 coming in for @LukeShaw23 to face his former club... pic.twitter.com/CYtQJfZZxf
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s late kick-off in the Premier League between Watford and Manchester United.
Javi Gracia’s side welcome The Red Devils to Vicarage Road today looking to extend their best-ever start to a Premier League season. Watford, incredibly, have a 100% record this season with four wins from four against Burnley (1-3), Crystal Palace (2-1), Reading (2-0) and Tottenham (2-1).
They face a patchy Man United side, who are currently in ninth spot following two wins from four games. Jose Mourinho’s men have a lot of ground to make up already if they are to establish themselves as title contenders.
With Liverpool and Manchester City already swaggering at the top end of the table, nothing but three points will do for the visitors today. Kick-off is coming up at 5.30pm.
