Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Wayne Barnes appointed referee for Leinster's Champions Cup final clash with Racing 92

The English ref also worked on Racing’s quarter-final and semi-final wins.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 1 May 2018, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 2,080 Views 13 Comments
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

WAYNE BARNES WILL head up an RFU team of officials for this monthâ€™s Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92 in Bilbao.

The experienced English referee will take charge of his 70th European Cup match on 12 May and will be assisted by Tom Foley and Dublin-born JP Doyle.

For Racing, the appointment represents three straight European matches with Barnes on the officiating crew after the 39-year-old was in charge for the quarter-final win away to Clermont and was an assistant to Doyle for Munsterâ€™s semi-final.

Leinsterâ€™s Champions Cup campaign will be book-ended by Barnes, as he was the man on the whistle for their opening pool fixture against Montpellier in October.

Officiating appointments for Bilbao finals weekend

Champions Cup final â€“ Leinster Rugby v Racing 92,Â Saturday, 12 May â€“ San MamÃ©s Stadium.

Referee:Â Wayne Barnes (Eng)

Assistant referees:Â JP Doyle (Eng), Tom Foley (Eng);Â TMO:Â Rowan Kitt (Eng);Â Citing Commissioner:Â John Montgomery (Sco).

Stuart Lancaster and Leo Cullen talk to today's referees JP Doyle and Wayne Barnes Lancaster, Barnes, Cullen and Doyle chat before the January clash with Montpellier last season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Challenge Cup final â€“ Cardiff Blues v Gloucester Rugby,Â Friday, 11 May â€“ San MamÃ©s Stadium.

Referee:Â JÃ©rome GarcÃ¨s (Fra)

Assistant referees:Â Romain Poite (Fra), Pascal GauzÃ¨re (Fra);Â TMO:Â Philippe Bonhoure (Fra);Â Citing Commissioner:Â Maurizio Vancini (Ita).

Continental Shield final â€“ Enisei-STM v Heidelberger RK,Â Saturday, 12 May â€“ Campo Rugby Fadura, Getxo.

Referee:Â Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Assistant referees:Â Ian Davies (Wal), Dan Jones (Wal);Â TMO:Â Neil Hennessy (Wal);Â Citing Commissioner:Â Dave Guyan (Eng).

