Stars and stripes: Leinster will wear adidas kit at all levels from next season

LEINSTER RUGBY AND adidas have struck a five-year deal that will see the German sportswear brand supply the province’s kit from next season.

In addition to the double-chasing senior men’s team, adidas will supply gear for the senior women’s team, age grade sides, coaches, domestic staff and Leinster Branch referees.

Munster have worn adidas kit since 2007, while France, New Zealand and their Super Rugby sides represent the highest profile rugby presence for the brand internationally.

“Adidas is one of the most famous brands in the world, never mind in the team wear and sports marketing landscape,” says Leinster CEO Mick Dawson.

“We are delighted to have such an iconic brand alongside us as we look to grow as a club both on the field and off.

“Already we have seen some great innovations from their team for our training and match kit and we look forward to seeing the kit on the players and indeed seeing the replica kit in-store from June.

“A new jersey gets everyone excited and a new jersey with a new kit supplier like adidas doubly so.”

Leinster’s new home and alternate kit, complete with the three stripes, for the 2018/19 season will be launched in mid-July.