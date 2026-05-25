'I think we're ready for it now' - Lancaster relishing Connacht's play-off trip to Glasgow

STUART LANCASTER SAYS that, while they have nothing to lose as they head to Scotland for a URC quarter-final showdown with table-topping Glasgow Warriors, Connacht will go to Scotstoun with confidence.

Lancaster’s side are the form team in the URC with eight wins from their last nine league games and their 15-10 win over Glasgow back in February was one of the victories which kickstarted their superb run to the knockout stages.

That win — their first at the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium — was the second in their run of eight victories with Seán Jansen dotting down the winner with the clock in the red.

“There’ll be a respect in us, obviously,” said Lancaster. “But equally, we have nothing to lose. We’ve definitely got a lot of momentum behind us. We’ve a strong, confident group. We’re fit, we’re in good shape. And go there with confidence.

“We recognise the game here was the turning point in our season. But equally, we also recognise there’s a lot of good players not playing that game. And we scored in the last play.

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“So, it’s going to be a real, significant challenge. But it’s one we’ve been building for the season, to be honest. And I think we’re ready for it now, for sure.”

The clash against Glasgow Warriors, similar to the win in February in Galway, will again see father and son in opposition with Lancaster’s son Dan part of the Glasgow squad who started at out-half in that match.

“Well, I don’t even know if he’s playing,” admitted Lancaster. “We were on no-speaking terms. Adam Hastings is back so I honestly genuinely don’t know if Dan is playing.

“He’s played well recently, to be fair. He played well against Ulster and he’s one of the multi-duty threats.

“But the way in which Franco (Smith) shapes the attack, and obviously you guys know Nigel (Carolan) pretty well, there’s always threats in every position,” added Lancaster.

Connacht have received a triple boost ahead of the clash with scrum-half Caolin Blade (wrist), hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin (ankle) and winger Finn Treacy (hamstring) all returning to full training and available for selection.

Dave Heffernan (calf), Darragh Murray (ribs), Sean Jansen (knee) and Harry West (hamstring) will be further assessed, with a decision on their availability expected on Tuesday as Wednesday will be a down-day before they travel from Dublin to Glasgow on Thursday for the quarter-final game.