Wayne Rooney gives his account of an infamous argument with Roy Keane over X Factor

Keane and Rooney during their United days. Source: Neal Simpson

IN HIS SECOND autobiography, Roy Keane tells a story about an early encounter with Wayne Rooney after the teenager joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

According to Roy, the players were together in the team hotel before one particular away trip. Sports mad, the ex-Ireland captain had a rugby league game on a big telly in the room where the squad were eating together.

He says he left to go to the toilet and returned to find the channel had been changed. Suspecting young upstart Rooney, Keane asked about the whereabouts of the remote control but got an unsatisfactory answer so headed to his room to watch the match in peace.

The following day, the youngster was brave enough to enquire if Roy ever found the remote, to which the Corkman replied by telling him to “go fuck himself”.

Rooney, now at Everton, appeared on the Monday Night Football panel last night as Chelsea suffered defeat to Watford.

While his level of insight and analysis has been widely praised, the former United striker also gave his own account of the infamous incident. The details differ slightly to how Keane tells it, however.

“I’ll always remember my first away trip and having an argument with Roy Keane,” he says.

Roy was watching the rugby the night before we played Newcastle away. He went to get food so I turned over and put X Factor on, then hid the remote.

“So he wasn’t happy about it and we had an argument. But I think, straight away, he respected me more for having a go back at him.”

