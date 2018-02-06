  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wayne Rooney gives his account of an infamous argument with Roy Keane over X Factor

The Everton striker was a guest on Monday Night Football last night.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 11:41 AM
11 hours ago 14,967 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3836477

Soccer - FA Barclays Premiership - Manchester United v Southampton Keane and Rooney during their United days. Source: Neal Simpson

IN HIS SECOND autobiography, Roy Keane tells a story about an early encounter with Wayne Rooney after the teenager joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

According to Roy, the players were together in the team hotel before one particular away trip. Sports mad, the ex-Ireland captain had a rugby league game on a big telly in the room where the squad were eating together.

He says he left to go to the toilet and returned to find the channel had been changed. Suspecting young upstart Rooney, Keane asked about the whereabouts of the remote control but got an unsatisfactory answer so headed to his room to watch the match in peace.

The following day, the youngster was brave enough to enquire if Roy ever found the remote, to which the Corkman replied by telling him to “go fuck himself”.

Rooney, now at Everton, appeared on the Monday Night Football panel last night as Chelsea suffered defeat to Watford.

While his level of insight and analysis has been widely praised, the former United striker also gave his own account of the infamous incident. The details differ slightly to how Keane tells it, however.

“I’ll always remember my first away trip and having an argument with Roy Keane,” he says.

Roy was watching the rugby the night before we played Newcastle away. He went to get food so I turned over and put X Factor on, then hid the remote.

“So he wasn’t happy about it and we had an argument. But I think, straight away, he respected me more for having a go back at him.”

 

Posted by on Tuesday, 6 February 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night

‘I’m feeling good and ready to go’ – Ireland’s Ward back in contention for club

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'My heart is in Madrid' âÂ Chelsea keeper Courtois
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain
'I think West Brom wanted £15 million but Derby weren’t prepared to pay that'
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
Manchester United fans to pay respects for victims of Munich air disaster 60 years on
'I am not worried about my job' - 'Winner' Conte unconcerned about Chelsea future
IRELAND
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie