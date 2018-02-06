  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night

The 29-year-old was sent off after grabbing Spurs player George Marsh by the neck.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 10:39 AM
48 minutes ago 3,658 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3836343

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER ADAM Lallana lined out for the club’s U23s last night in an effort to regain match fitness after a recent groin injury.

The Reds faced Tottenham but 29-year-old Lallana was dismissed on 63 minutes after a moment of utter madness.

Unhappy with an aerial challenge from Spurs midfielder George Marsh, the England international jumped to his feet and grabbed the teenager by the neck from behind.

He didn’t even wait for the red card to be handed out and set off down the tunnel for an early bath.

Luckily for first-team manager Jurgen Klopp, the three-match ban Lallana is likely to pick up for violent conduct will be confined to U23 competitions, according to Sky Sports.

Source: DFVC./YouTube

