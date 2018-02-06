Adam Lallana completely lost it in a Liverpool U23 game last night

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER ADAM Lallana lined out for the club’s U23s last night in an effort to regain match fitness after a recent groin injury.

The Reds faced Tottenham but 29-year-old Lallana was dismissed on 63 minutes after a moment of utter madness.

Unhappy with an aerial challenge from Spurs midfielder George Marsh, the England international jumped to his feet and grabbed the teenager by the neck from behind.

He didn’t even wait for the red card to be handed out and set off down the tunnel for an early bath.

Luckily for first-team manager Jurgen Klopp, the three-match ban Lallana is likely to pick up for violent conduct will be confined to U23 competitions, according to Sky Sports.

