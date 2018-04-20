  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal

Pascal Cygan doesn’t make the cut.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Apr 2018, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,848 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3968419
Golden period: Thierry Henry and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Golden period: Thierry Henry and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Golden period: Thierry Henry and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

ARSENE WENGER HAS confirmed he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, bringing his 22-year spell in charge of the club to an end.

The 68-year-old has endured some heavy criticism in recent years but could yet end his reign on a high, with his side preparing for a Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid next week.

Much of the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign’s frustration has come from some of Arsenal’s transfers, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea spending significantly to leave the Gunners in the shade.

There have been many times, though, when Wenger has got his transfer policy absolutely right.

PATRICK VIEIRA

Manchester City 2018 Premier League Champions Package Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Vieira actually signed before the formality of Wenger’s switch from Grampus Eight to Highbury was completed, with the arrival of an AC Milan reserve slipping under the radar.

But the rangy powerhouse midfielder would come to define Arsenal’s golden period under Wenger around the turn of the century as the beating heart of his teams. Physical and uncompromising out of possession; sublimely elegant with the ball at his feet – Vieira at his best was a phenomenon, guiding the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cup triumphs over the course of 406 appearances. The France international’s void was never adequately filled after he left for Juventus in 2005.

THIERRY HENRY

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Henry moved to Arsenal two weeks before his 22nd birthday in August 1999, already a World Cup winner but a player somewhat adrift following an unsuccessful year with Juventus.

Wenger had some awkward questions to answer over shelling out £11million on a replacement for Nicolas Anelka who often played as a winger, especially as he went eight matches without a goal for the Gunners. But after coming off the bench to swivel and net a superb winner at Southampton, Henry never looked back.

A bright but seemingly brittle talent would be transformed into the most feared forward in European football – all scything pace and ice-cool finishing. He left for Barcelona in 2007 as a two-time Premier League champion and three-time winner of the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award. He is Arsenal’s all-time record goalscorer with 228 in 377 matches.

ROBERT PIRES

Soccer - FA Barclays Premiership - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Highbury Source: EMPICS Sport

Very often when Henry was tormenting defences across the Premier League and Europe, it was his compatriot Pires stylishly providing the ammunition. Signed for £6m from Marseille in 2000, he initially followed Henry’s template of being an underwhelming replacement for a crowd favourite – Dutch winger Marc Overmars in this instance.

He preceded Henry’s FWA wins by taking the gong in 2001-02. “I think I touched the sky,” Pires would later remark upon his performances during that campaign and, alongside Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp and Henry, he was the final piece in the puzzle of the iconic Invincibles attacking line of 2003-04.

SOL CAMPBELL

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - White Hart Lane Source: EMPICS Sport

Perhaps Wenger’s most audacious signing, Campbell did not cost a penny. What his capture on a free-transfer from bitter rivals Tottenham in 2001 lacked in financial outlay it more than made up for in terms of bragging rights and hateful vitriol on either side of the north London divide. Campbell was a Premier League winner in his first season at Highbury and again, invincibly so, in 2003-04.

In the first of those seasons, he played alongside long-serving club greats Tony Adams and Martin Keown before his alliance with Kolo Toure at centre-back suggested there was a glorious life beyond the defensive unit Wenger inherited from George Graham.

The England international helped Arsenal go 995 minutes without conceding a Champions League goal en route to a 2-1 final defeat against Barcelona in 2006 in Paris, where he opened the scoring.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE

Soccer - Arsenal Training - London Colney Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Dutch striker Van Persie is arguably the last indisputably great piece of transfer business done by Wenger. He arrived for a paltry £2.75m from Feyenoord in 2004, spending his time learning under the likes of Henry before establishing himself as Arsenal’s attacking spearhead – their years in the trophy wilderness between the 2005 and 2014 FA Cup triumphs an ill-fitting return as Van Persie went about turning himself into the complete centre-forward under Wenger’s tutelage.

He scored 132 times in 278 games for the Gunners – his phenomenal 37 across all competitions in 2011-12 leading to the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards before Manchester United came calling to herald an acrimonious end to his time at Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
Munster and Holland feel they're no longer 'a little bit one-dimensional'
FOOTBALL
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie