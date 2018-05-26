This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three red cards, five goals conceded: It was a long night for Offaly against rampant Wexford

Mark Fanning, Aidan Nolan, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin and Jack O’Connor all hit the net for Wexford.

By Kevin Egan Saturday 26 May 2018, 9:43 PM
10 minutes ago 1,117 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4037912
Aidan Nolan celebrates
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Aidan Nolan celebrates
Aidan Nolan celebrates
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

OFFALY 2-9

WEXFORD 5-24

OFFALY WERE HANDED a harsh reality check by Wexford at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park this evening.

David Fitzgerald’s men ran roughshod over the home side, wrapping up their victory long before the Faithful men were reduced to just 12 players on the field thanks to red cards to Seán Gardiner, Oisín Kelly and Ronan Hughes.

Offaly played with the aid of the breeze in the first half but Wexford played with the vim and vigour of a side that didn’t want a repeat of last week’s shootout against the Dubs.

Conor McDonald showed superb reflexes and instinct to pounce on a loose ball off the post and sweep home the first goal with just three minutes on the clock, and by the time ten more minutes had expired, Wexford had put clear daylight between the sides. Paul Morris, Jack O’Connor and McDonald picked off superb points from tricky angles before a glorious sequence of play saw Simon Donohoe set up Aidan Nolan for the second Wexford goal.

Two penalties in the space of two minutes – both of which saw Sean Gardiner pick up yellow cards – helped Wexford into a 3-12 to 0-6 interval lead. Eoghan Cahill, who had another brilliant game despite being peppered with shots, repelled Aidan Nolan on the first attempt but he could do little to stop Mark Fanning’s top corner bullet with the second.

Tempers flare during the match Source: Patrick O'Connor/INPHO

Lee Chin and Jack O’Connor made it five Wexford goalscorers on the night in the third quarter and while Oisín Kelly produced a wonderful finish to give Offaly fans something to cheer about, he soon joined Gardiner on the bench after getting a straight red card for an incident involved Paudie Foley.

With Offaly now down to 13, Wexford sent a deluge of shots raining down on the Offaly goal and while David Fitzgerald will be concerned by the team’s wide count – they ended the game with 19 – plenty more found the target too. Harry Kehoe came off the bench to chip in with 0-3, with Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Damien Reck also on target from long range.

Shane Dooley’s injury time goal was of no consolation to an Offaly side that now faces a huge test to overcome this in time for what is effectively a relegation showdown in Parnell Park next week, but the mood will be very different in Wexford as they prepare for the visit of All Ireland champions Galway to Wexford Park.

Scorers for Offaly: Shane Dooley (1-5, 0-5f), Oisín Kelly (1-1), Joe Bergin (0-1), Kevin Dunne (0-1), Tommy Geraghty (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: Rory O’Connor (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Lee Chin (1-4, 0-4f), Jack O’Connor (1-3), Aidan Nolan (1-1), Conor McDonald (1-1), Harry Kehoe (0-3, 0-1f), Mark Fanning (1-0, pen), Paul Morris (0-2), Kevin Foley (0-1), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1), Damien Reck (0-1).

OFFALY

1. Eoghan Cahill
2. Paddy Delaney
3. Sean Gardiner
4. Ben Conneely

5. Damien Egan
6. Pat Camon
7. David O’Toole Greene
8. Shane Kinsella
9. David King
10. Oisín Kelly
12. Conor Mahon
17. Brendan Murphy
13. Shane Dooley
14. Joe Bergin
18. Kevin Dunne

Substitutes:

24. Tommy Geraghty for Murphy (half time)
11. Colin Egan for Mahon (half time)
15. Dan Currams for Kinsella (42 nd minute)
21. Paddy Rigney for Conneely (48 th minute)
20. Ronan Hughes for Bergin (54 th minute)

WEXFORD

1. Mark Fanning
4. Simon Donohue
3. Liam Ryan
2. Damien Reck
5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe
9. Shaun Murphy
11. Aidan Nolan
10. Lee Chin
8. Kevin Foley
12. Jack O’Connor
13. Paul Morris
14. Rory O’Connor
15. Conor McDonald

Substitutes:

17. Conor Firman for Donohoe (46 th minute)
25. Liam Óg McGovern for R O’Connor (51 st minute)
23. Harry Kehoe for Morris (51 st minute)
18. Willie Devereux for Foley (54 th minute)

24. David Dunne for Chin (64 th minute)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath)

O’Neill goal helps Cork ease past Tipp and into semi-final clash with Kerry

Kingston hits hat-trick to give Laois safe passage to Leinster semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin Egan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
LIVE: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
LEINSTER
Sexton sensational as Leinster smash Scarlets to secure historic double
Sexton sensational as Leinster smash Scarlets to secure historic double
LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Pro14 final
James Ryan: The great-grandson of a 1916 Easter Rising rebel
LIVERPOOL
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
Early drama as Mo Salah departs Champions League final in tears
No Gareth Bale in Real Madrid side to face Liverpool
PREMIER LEAGUE
Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion
Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion
‘I hated myself… I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a person’
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie