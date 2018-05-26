This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 May, 2018
O'Neill goal helps Cork ease past Tipp and into final clash with Kerry

Luke Connolly knocked over 10 points as the Rebels ran out 11-point winners.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 26 May 2018, 9:23 PM
30 minutes ago 2,833 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4037864
Bill Maher with Ian Maguire of Cork
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bill Maher with Ian Maguire of Cork
Bill Maher with Ian Maguire of Cork
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork 1-17

Tipperary 0-9

CORK FINISHED WITH six unanswered points as they had 11 to spare in Tipperary in the Munster SFC semi-final at Thurles.

Having led by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time, the Rebels looked set to kick on as they got the first three points of the second half, two from Luke Connolly and one from Mark Collins, but Tipp produced a response with five scores in a row, three by John McGrath.

In the midst of that run, Michael Quinlivan had a half-chance of a goal but a good Stephen Cronin block denied him. Cork ended 17 minutes without a score when Connolly got his ninth of the game on 61 and they were able to ease clear in the closing stages, with subs Paul Kerrigan and Brian Hurley – playing his first game for the county since August 2016 – on target while Connolly hit the side-netting.

The opening stages were even, the first six points shared while debutant Cork goalkeeper Mark White was twice called upon to save from Quinlivan and Liam Casey before they pieced together an unanswered run of 1-4, Colm O’Neill with the goal after Shane O’Connell had done well to dispossess Connolly.

Alan Campbell shakes hands with Luke Connolly of Cork after the game Tipperary's Alan Campbell shakes hands with Luke Connolly. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

That helped to put them in control and while Tipp did look to fight back, the Rebels never relinquished the upper hand. Cork now face Kerry in the final on June 23.

Scorers for Cork: L Connolly 0-10 (5f), M Collins 0-3, C O’Neill 1-0, P Kerrigan 0-2, S White, B Hurley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: L McGrath 0-5 (3f), J Kennedy (f), L Boland, M Quinlivan, P Austin 0-1 each.

CORK

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Seán White (Clonakilty)
6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)
11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for O’Neill (47)
21. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg) for O’Driscoll (56)
22. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael) for Walsh (60)
25. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (60)
17. James Loughrey (Mallow) for Seán White (64)
19. Matthew Taylor (Mallow) for Clancy (68)

TIPPERARY

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
18. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

17. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

22. Philip Austin (Borrisokane) for Feehan (half-time)
19. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) for Kiely (46)
13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Casey (49)
23. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials) for Keane (67)
11. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) for Sweeney (67)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

