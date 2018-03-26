  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US-Canada-Mexico vs Morocco: 2026 Fifa World Cup hosts to be announced in June

Fifa bidding process is “fair, objective and transparent”, president Gianni Infantino said.

By AFP Monday 26 Mar 2018, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,647 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3925201
Decio de Maria (L), president of the Mexican Football Federation, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera (C), and Yon de Luisa (R), director of the joint bid for the next soccer 2026 World Cup in North America, pose for photographers.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Decio de Maria (L), president of the Mexican Football Federation, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera (C), and Yon de Luisa (R), director of the joint bid for the next soccer 2026 World Cup in North America, pose for photographers.
Decio de Maria (L), president of the Mexican Football Federation, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera (C), and Yon de Luisa (R), director of the joint bid for the next soccer 2026 World Cup in North America, pose for photographers.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

HOSTING RIGHTS FOR the 2026 World Cup are set to be revealed on 13 June, Fifa said today as it published details of the bids from Morocco and a joint one from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The decision will be announced at a FIFA meeting in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup being held in Russia.

North Africa’s Morocco has pre-selected 12 cities and 14 stadiums with Casablanca, the economic hub, and Marrakesh, its tourist capital, each having two stadiums, while the others will be spread around the country, the largest in Tangiers boasting a 93,000-seat capacity.

The United States-Canada-Mexico bid is considered the front-runner for the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026. Bid officials said Fifa will select up to 16 host cities from what it described as “23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities, and our modern and interconnected transportation network”.

The bidding process for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 came under intense scrutiny, causing widespread upheaval at Fifa, but the body insists its process is beyond reproach.

“I challenge anyone to point out an organisation that conducts a bidding process as fair, objective and transparent as the one that Fifa is carrying out for the 2026 Fifa World Cup,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Monday.

Fifa’s bid evaluation task force will visit the candidates, and following their assessment, announce the hosts at the 68th Fifa Congress, which will convene in Moscow on 13 June.

“Every single step is documented and open to the public: from the submission of the bid books through each round of assessment to the decision-making process,” said Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland are playing Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial with part of the proceeds going to Liam Miller’s family

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
CROKE PARK
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
14-man Tipperary battle back to beat Dublin and book semi-final spot
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie