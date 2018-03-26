Ireland will reportedly play Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial at the end of the season

Roy Keane in action for Ireland the last time they played Celtic back in 2005.

Roy Keane in action for Ireland the last time they played Celtic back in 2005.

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland are set to meet Celtic for an end-of-season friendly match in Glasgow.

According to The Irish Sun, the Hoops will host Martin O’Neill’s side at Parkhead in a testimonial game for current club captain Scott Brown.

It has been scheduled for Sunday, 20 May, and an announcement is expected in the next 48 hours.

Liverpool had been initially lined up as possible opponents for the fixture, which the Scottish midfielder is using to raise funds for charities of his choice.

Celtic captain Scott Brown. Source: Mark Runnacles

Ireland face France in the Stade de France on 28 May before the US come to Dublin for a friendly on 2 June.

They last met the Scottish giants back in 2005, when Celtic Park hosted Jackie McNamara’s testimonial. O’Neill managed Celtic for the final time that day, while his current assistant, Roy Keane, lined out for Ireland.

McNamara said his farewells along with Paul Lambert, Aiden McGeady featured for both sides and Robbie Keane got on the end of a Gary Doherty cross to hit an injury-time goal in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The late Liam Miller also played against his former club.

