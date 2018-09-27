This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury

Los Angeles’ Staples Center will play host to the heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 10:37 PM
25 minutes ago 590 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4258336
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square up in Belfast
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square up in Belfast
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square up in Belfast

DEONTAY WILDER’S WBC World heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, it has been confirmed.

The American will put his strap on the line against his fellow unbeaten heavyweight on 1 December.

It is likely that Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO belts, will pursue a unification bout with the victor at Wembley next April.

Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin with a brutal seventh-round stoppage at England’s national stadium on Saturday.

A Twitter poll this week showed that fans would prefer to see Joshua face Wilder, although the American said he is waiting for a “real offer” before taking the fight.

Wilder has won 39 of his 40 professional fights via knockout, while Fury has not lost in 27 bouts.

Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in November 2015, but was inactive for two and a half years before returning to the ring this year.

- Omni

Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant – report

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Michael Jordan advises US Ryder Cup team as Europe recruit Irish impressionist
    'It's a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie