Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square up in Belfast

DEONTAY WILDER’S WBC World heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, it has been confirmed.

The American will put his strap on the line against his fellow unbeaten heavyweight on 1 December.

It is likely that Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO belts, will pursue a unification bout with the victor at Wembley next April.

Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin with a brutal seventh-round stoppage at England’s national stadium on Saturday.

A Twitter poll this week showed that fans would prefer to see Joshua face Wilder, although the American said he is waiting for a “real offer” before taking the fight.

Wilder has won 39 of his 40 professional fights via knockout, while Fury has not lost in 27 bouts.

Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in November 2015, but was inactive for two and a half years before returning to the ring this year.

- Omni