  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Wilfried Zaha is a £50 million to £70 million player'

The Ivory Coast international is expected to be a player in demand in the summer after an impressive campaign.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 9:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,891 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4008361
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).
Wilfried Zaha (file pic).

WILFRIED ZAHA HAS been valued at £70 million by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan.

Zaha has been in sparkling form this season, scoring eight goals as Palace avoided relegation under manager Roy Hodgson.

The Ivorian picked up the Player of the Month award for April as he scored four and assisted once, helping the club on their way to an unbeaten month.

The forward is unlikely to be short of suitors when the transfer window opens but they will have to pay a hefty sum to prise him away from Selhurst Park, according to Jordan.

“I think Wilfried Zaha is a £50 million to £70 million player in this market place,” Jordan told Talksport.

“Given the inflated market place, given his age, given the fact he’s performed at such a level in a side this season which hasn’t been great.

If you put him in a side that has some real balance and poise about it, you’d only get more from him.

“I think £50m would be the lowest he should go for. I think he’ll go for nearer £70m.”

Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool have all reportedly been keeping tabs on Palace’s star man but Jordan does not believe that they will cash in on him yet.

Jordan added: “I don’t think Palace have any desire to sell him. They’ve got American owners who have seen the abyss over the last couple of seasons, so they’re not going to let the jewel of their crown go snapping unless someone is going to break their arm off at the wrist financially.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future>

The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
LIVERPOOL
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points
Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie